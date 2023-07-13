A bold, creative vision boosts animated adventure ‘Nimona’

The infamous Disney/Fox merger strikes again. When 20th Century Fox was absorbed under the House of Mouse, its Blue Sky Studios closed operations, ending a 30-plus-year run that included 13 feature films including “Ice Age,” “Rio” and “The Peanuts Movie.”
The company’s final production was an adaptation of a 2015 graphic novel, “Nimona,” set in a futuristic sci-fi/fantasy world influenced by the Middle Ages. The film was about 70% complete when Blue Sky closed, but after being shopped around to other studios, Annapurna Pictures came to the rescue, finishing the production and releasing it through Netflix.
After seeing the completed project, it’s not hard to see why Disney canceled it — it doesn’t fit with that image at all. Subverting the cliche “fairy tale” tropes and reveling in a wild animation style that mixes 2D and 3D techniques and design, “Nimona” could be today what the original “Shrek” was to Disney in 2001.
When Ballister Boldheart (voiced by Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem and also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy.
But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona is the best — or technically the only — sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to … well, just wreak serious havoc.
Of the different films to explore urban fantasy, most notably 2017’s “Bright” (another Netflix film) and Disney/Pixar’s own “Onward,” this one manages to understand the assignment and get the balance between the 6th century and the 21st century just right.
And throughout “Nimona,” balance is the name of the game and the key to the film’s success. Take the two heroes, Bal and Nimona, who both in characterization and physicality couldn’t be more different. Bal is mostly calm, calculated and doesn’t let his emotions get out of control, which are represented in his smooth and comparatively slow movements.
Meanwhile, Nimona is much more impulsive and reactionary, embracing the chaos with the energy of a “riot grrrl,” the feminist punk movement from the 1990s. All of this is represented in her fast-paced and sporadic animation, utilizing extreme angles and positions that jump frames and further exemplify her love of wreaking havoc.
As an adaptation of a graphic novel from an animator who was 24 when it was published, much of the jokes consist of Millennial and even Gen-Z humor that the younger generations gravitate to on the internet. That isn’t to say some of it isn’t timeless — most of the physical comedy is slapstick reminiscent of the Looney Tunes — but the amount of puns and delivery styles are more akin to YouTube and TikTok rather than Mel Brooks or Billy Wilder.
Foraging into a still relatively new territory, the film also takes a big leap into exploring both LGBT themes and representation, something many big film companies have yet to fully explore. With messages of love, acceptance and understanding running throughout the film, even if the kids don’t under the film’s subtext, the friendship that Bal and Nimona form is universal.
Despite a packed film with a lot of story and themes to explore, the movie is only about 85 minutes long when you take out the credits. Unlike so many animated and family films today, “Nimona” trusts its audience to know what’s going on without being spoon-fed every detail of every character or scene.
There is so much to enjoy about this, first and foremost its animation, but I really appreciate not explaining everyone’s backstory too much, or not saying how this futuristic medieval world came to be. Because it’s animated, the old adage of “show, don’t tell” is used often and is all the better for it. Audiences aren’t dumb, and you can trust them to figure things out and be okay with it.