This weekend the Roman Catholic Church celebrates the Second Sunday of Easter, called Divine Mercy Sunday. God's mercy is referred to within many Christian and non-Christian faith traditions.
At celebrating Holy Week and Easter, Christians believe that Jesus of Nazareth died on a Cross and rose in three days. Specifically, in the Acts of the Apostles from the Bible’s New Testament Jesus’s Resurrection is recounted as being lived out among the people. In Scripture, the message of God’s healing touch of Jesus Christ is proclaimed as making all things new through his disciples by many coming to the faith as well as being healed in mind, body and soul.
This healing nature of God is also seen in the teachings of non-Christian faiths. According to ancient Hebrew tradition, God’s enduring love, hesed (חֶסֶד) encompasses the characteristics of an almighty and good God who is all compassionate, forgiving, and merciful to humanity. Specifically, the words of mercy, compassion, love, grace, and faithfulness are associated with the Hebrew translation of hesed. The meaning of hesed is not a concept or a reaction but involves action on behalf of someone who is vulnerable. Hesed is a response from a faithful God who expresses his enduring love toward his creation.
In Christian faith traditions, Jesus, as God’s Son, personally brings the divine love to humanity. For example, in the New Testament’s Gospel account of John, Jesus comes to his disciples who have huddled together in the Upper Room where they spent their Last Supper with the Lord a few days earlier. Following his death, on the night of his resurrection, he walks through the door and says peace (shalom) be with you. He then showed them His hands and His side and breathed on them with the very Breath of God, and a transformation of strength, courage, inspiration, and virtue became their reality as they were made new. It is believed that Jesus Christ brings all of our woundedness and washes it through His Spirit into His love and life and we enter into harmony (shalom) with the Divine.
In the Catholic Faith Tradition, it is understood that beginning in 1931 and through her death in 1938, Maria Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun, received revelations and visits from Jesus, himself. According to her diary, Christ dictated prayers that he wished Faustina to pray in a novena (a nine-day prayer) from Good Friday through the Octave of Easter, known as Divine Mercy Sunday.
The Feast of Divine Mercy is a relatively new addition to the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar. On Divine Mercy Sunday, the Church encourages the faithful to practice devotions, prayers, and participate Mass in honor of the Divine Mercy of Jesus Christ. This feast was extended to the entire Catholic Church by Pope John Paul II on April 30, 2000, the day that he canonized Faustina as a saint. On this Mercy Sunday, those attending liturgical celebrations, discover the beautiful image that Sister Faustina saw in a vision as Jesus appeared to her telling her of His forever love for us and how this Sunday demonstrates the fullness of his enduring love. Christians are to know with confidence that an ocean of mercy and forgiveness will flow from Jesus’s sacred heart upon the world.
Additionally, the image of Divine Mercy, which she experienced and commissioned a painting to capture his appearance, is venerated on this day. In the image, two rays streaming from the heart of Jesus denotes his blood (red) and water (white). The pale ray represents the water that makes souls righteous (for purification). The red ray stands for the blood that is the life of souls (God’s very life, the life-line to all of us) as children of God. His love and mercy flows from his Most Sacred Heart.
Faustina reported that Jesus said, “I promise that the soul that will venerate this image will not perish. I also promise victory over [its] enemies already here on earth, especially at the hour of death [3 o’clock in the afternoon]. I myself will defend it as my own glory.” (Diary of St. Faustina, 47-48).
Our Lord stated further, “Humankind will not have peace, until they turn to my mercy.” The inscription on the bottom of the painting of the image of Our Lord, reads, “Jesus, I trust in You” Jezu, Ufam, Tobie written in Polish, is seen in the actual, personal signature of Christ as he signs it saying Trust in My Mercy. Trust is foundational to any relationship. Trust is the vessel of love and is foundational to faith. The world will experience true hesed as we trust in God’s enduring love.
Two thousand years ago, Jesus said to the Apostles, “Peace be with you.” He made a promise to us this very day. He offers wholeness of life. Trust is the foundation of faith, trusting in God’s mercy is the foundation for love.
Six years ago, Pope Francis celebrated Divine Mercy Sunday during the year he proclaimed as a “Year of Mercy." I was on the altar with Francis when he stated, “Jesus’ friendship with us, his faithfulness, his mercy, are a priceless gift which encourages us to follow him, trustingly. ..."
St. Faustina also said that during our journey of life, we are never alone as the Lord journeys with us. In the images of the Divine Mercy, it is said that St. Faustina believed that the gaze in Christ’s eyes mirror the gaze of Jesus from the Cross. The faithful look at this image and when we worry, when we feel fear, anxiety, guilt, discouragement, may we trustingly experience the Lord’s enduring love, God’s mercy.
(Father John Adams is pastor of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John the Evangelist Church in Olean.)