Robert Steven Warfield
OLEAN — Robert Steven Warfield, of 850 S. Union St., passed away on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Steve was born on Feb. 27, 1954, in Olean, and was a son of Robert F. and Lois J. Leete Warfield.
He attended Olean High School. Steve worked at Dresser Rand, as a welder and machinist, for eight years, before becoming an over-the-road truck driver, until about 2002 when he stopped working due to illness.
He enjoyed hunting; fishing; four-wheeling; and riding motorcycle, but he truly loved his dog, “Dorah.”
Steve is survived by a brother, Randy E. Warfield of Ischua; his stepmother, Doloris Warfield and two stepbrothers, Andy and Steve Bennett, all of Duke Center, Pa.; a niece, Ashley Warfield of Huntersville, N.C.; two nephews, Nicholas (Shelly) Howard of Allegany and Zachary Howard of Statesville; and a close friend and caretaker, Sue Folts of Hinsdale.
Steve was predeceased by his father, Robert F. Warfield; and his mother, Lois J. Leete.
At Steve’s request, there will be no public visitation or services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at letroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.