Wednesday’s the first day of trout season. I certainly hope this fills you with bubbling excitement and a thrill of anticipation and I’ll tell you why.

First, we have to consult the great and unfathomable cosmos we’re all part of. Consider the thousands of absolutely specific conditions that must exist for life on earth. That such a thing is happenstance, the oddsmakers will tell, is impossible. It was created.

Every, and I mean every, discovery should impress scientists with the fact they really are just nibbling the edges of truth, finally comprehending another crumb and clue to God’s infinite knowledge and genius of creation.

Albert Einstein, perhaps the world’s most brilliant and humble scientist, made two statements which I loosely quote: “God is!” and “We really know nothing about anything.”

Well said. So, since fishing and fish were created for us to enjoy, let’s appreciate that fact and partake!

I was born in February and it may be more than coincidence that my Zodiac sign is Pisces, two fish. My family rolls their eyes at this, perhaps their condensed opinion is I was born under 10 fish instead of just two!

As a child, when I first began to speak, every time we stopped or passed a stream or lake I’d blurt out, “Should have brung my rod.” Since everyone was waiting for this remark it always caused a great deal of merriment. I didn’t think it funny, I was deadly serious.

The species of fish didn’t matter — shiners, carp, suckers, sunfish, bass, anything with fins and scales was a trophy. With a fishing rod in my hand I was perhaps the happiest person on earth. Fishing was life, the ultimate reason for existence. The time I wasn’t fishing was spent waiting to fish. Even to this day fishing is in some ways like breathing, it makes life bearable and worthwhile.

It was never too hot, too cold, too miserable or too late to fish. Perhaps my heart is scaled and finned, there’s just enough normal heart to sustain life until I can again can be on the water.

In this older age of mine I’ve calmed down a little, but a limit of trout still kindles in my soul feelings of peace, fulfillment, satisfaction and ultimate purpose, blended with an intense joy and thankfulness. The first day of trout therefore is a reaffirmation of life for me.

Trout fishing is both a physical act and a science. That angling knowledge begins with your first cast and steadily increases with experience and intelligent application. Skill levels must be met and increased, trout habits, their reactions, tendencies, foods, and fears must be noted, catalogued and addressed over a wide variety of weather and water conditions.

The species of trout, the fishing pressure they’ve experienced over a set time interval will determine how and what you fish with and how one presents it. Weather conditions, light intensity and the position of the sun and moon also play their part. Oh, what a glorious puzzle it all is.

However, no matter what the situation, anglers must be on the water to be successful and the first day is one of the very best times to catch yourself some trout for a variety of reasons.

First, the trout have been in the stream for some time, they are thinned down and hungry. They are also unfamiliar with fishermen and haven’t yet developed the street smarts they soon will. High water conditions usually spreads the trout over large areas of the stream allowing angler’s miles of fishing opportunity, not just one or two holes. Wonderful, just wonderful for all of us.

For the beginner throwing spinners is a great way to begin fishing. A small Mepp’s, Panther Martin, Blue Fox or Rooster Tail are all good choices. Cast slightly upstream and retrieve just fast enough for the blade to spin. Trim the tail of dressed hooks flush against the treble to prevent short strikes.

If you are not yet proficient managing a natural drift, a skill that demands the loss of many, many hooks and sinkers to snags, a tiny bobber 3 to 4 feet above your bait should bring success. I love to see the bobber go down, what a thrill!

Baits of choice are worms, salmon eggs, meal worms, corn, or power bait. The first hour should see you limit out with some luck. Another highly successful bait is live minnows, especially in pond or lake conditions. All trout will nab minnows, especially brooks and browns, rainbows too, though perhaps not as aggressively.

If still fishing’s your preferred method use as few sinkers as possible or none at all unless you have to cast some distance or the currents swift. With a light rod and 4lb or 6lb test a whole or even half a night crawler requires no sinkers. Also, trout commonly cruise close to shore, so if fishing with two rods cast one out as far as you can and the other 15 feet or so from shore. You may be surprised which rod you catch the most trout on.

Most of all, celebrate this milestone of spring, the glorious first day of trout season. Virus or not, I plan to be afield, after all, I’m already infected with fishing fever!

(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer whose articles have been published in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fur, Fish & Game and other publications. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)