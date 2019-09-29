ORCHARD PARK — The odds of a team winning a game in which it has a punt blocked is 10 percent.

Under that theory, the Bills were pretty much doomed less than nine minutes into Sunday’s game against the Patriots at New Era Field. That’s when New England cornerback J.C. Jackson roared in on Buffalo punter Corey Bojorquez, deflected the kick and wide receiver Matthew Slater picked up the loose ball and sprinted into the end zone for a 13-0 lead.

Instead, the Bills and Pats put a crowd of 70,317 through nearly 50 minutes of bloopers and gaffes that would be expected more from a pair of winless teams rather than two clubs trying to remain unbeaten.

When it was over, New England was 4-0 courtesy of a sloppy, ugly 16-10 victory and Buffalo (3-1) was left to wonder how it lost a game when Tom Brady, an eventual first-ballot Hall of Famer, endured one of the worst games of his career.

BRADY went 18-of-39 passing for a mere 150 yards with no touchdowns, an end zone interception and a puny passer rating of 45.9.

But the reason the Bills lost was that their QB, Josh Allen, was even worse.

Allen, the second-year pro in his 15th start, was 13-of-28 for 153 yards with no TD passes, threw three interceptions and was sacked four times en route to a microscopic passer rating of 24.0. Then, on the second play of the fourth quarter, Allen, on a scramble, was tagged in the head — helmet-to-helmet — by Pats’ cornerback Jonathan Jones and left the game in the concussion protocol.

He was replaced by veteran Matt Barkley, who was a bit more effective, but also endured a tipped interception and a sack.

After the Pats went 50 yards for a score on their opening possession, New England totaled a mere 100 yards over the final 3 ½ quarters, its TDs a 4-yard sweep by running back Brandon Bolden and the blocked punt.

“We can do better than that,” Brady admitted. “We just didn’t do a very good job (offensively).

“(The Bills defense) forces a lot of teams to struggle. They’re really good.”

Unfortunately, Buffalo’s offense didn’t play to that level and it wasted a superior effort by Frank Gore. The 36-year-old running back, fourth in all-time rushing yards, reached 15,000 with a 17-carry, 109-yard performance.

BUFFALO coach Sean McDermott, who made two bad decisions on challenges and wasted four timeouts (related story, Local Notes) said of Allen’s struggles, “He didn’t take what the defense was giving him. He’s got to learn from that.

“We had our opportunities (six second-half possessions to take the lead) … our defense played outstanding. New England blocked a punt, we turned the ball over (four times) and still had a chance to win the game several times.”

How bad was it?

The Patriots had 12 possessions, aside from the end-of-game kneel-downs, and nine ended in punts, another in the interception.

Buffalo was worse. Fourteen drives saw five finish with punts, four with picks and one each with a missed field goal, blocked punt and on downs (at 4th-and-goal at the New England 3-yard-line).

OF HIS team’s unsuccessful, but inspired defensive effort, cornerback Tre’Davious White admitted, “We don’t take pride in moral victories. Obviously, (Brady) made a few more plays than we could stop.

“But it’s one game and we have 12 more opportunities to push for the playoffs.”

And safety Kurt Coleman, on the field for the blocked punt, pointed out, “Statistically speaking when a team has a punt block for a touchdown, they usually win and today, undoubtedly those seven points made a big difference in the game.

“There are no moral victories but we stood toe-to-toe with them and we know what we’re capable of doing. You look at us from Week 1 to Week 4 right now and we’ve been getting better and better. We just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot and that goes to all three phases of the game.”

But the offense took most of the blame.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley (7 catches, 75 yards) conceded, “It’s just us not executing well enough. We have to do a better job taking care of (what’s called) and we didn’t do that. We made a lot of mistakes out there and we were still in the game. We still had the ball at the end to go win it and that’s a positive to take from it.

“When you have all the (mistakes) that we did in the game and still have a chance to win it … that’s a tribute to the guys on this team.”

Beasley added, “Our defense played a heckuva game … you couldn’t ask them to play any better, we just didn’t do our part on the other side of the ball. It comes down to taking care of (the ball) and we didn’t do it well enough.”

To say the least.