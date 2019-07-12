BRADFORD, Pa. — When Sally Costik approached Bradford Landmark Society’s board a number of years ago about hosting a women’s workshop at Crook Farm in the summer, a strong supporter of the event was a man.
Six years later, the program continues to be a big success prompting the organization to slate Crook Farm’s “Best” of the Creative Workshops 2019 on July 27 at the historic farm at 476 Seaward Ave.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will not only include several new workshops, but also favorites from years past, said Costik, curator of Bradford Landmark. The cost is $40 per individual and includes lunch, with all materials supplied.
Costik said as the event fills up quickly, participants are asked to register by July 20, if possible.
Costik said the concept of the program is for each woman to pick four different classes of her choice. In doing so, the participant “learns a new skill, expands her knowledge, makes friends and has a great time.”
Costik said the event always attracts close to 100 women from Pennsylvania and New York state, who often come as mother/daughter teams, sisters and friends. Costik said most of the women want to be in the same workshops together, which she makes happen through scheduling.
“So far, it’s worked out perfectly,” Costik continued. “In all those years, we’ve never had somebody not be able to take a class or not be with their friends.
“It takes a lot of scheduling,” she admitted. “I have an Excel spreadsheet you would not believe.”
Costik said a brand new class offered is the Rustic Folk Art Santa trio workshop by Lynne Hobbs, Costik’s sister. The class will teach participants how to create a primitive Christmas centerpiece using wood, paint and their imaginations.
“The face of the Santa Claus is painted on (the wood) and they’re cute,” Costik said. “As we all know, Christmas will be here before you know it.”
Other classes to be offered include knitting by Phyliss Ross, who learned how to knit or crochet a beaded necklace while on a Alaskan cruise with other knitters. Ross had taught knitting at past workshops. As the class is two-hours long, participants may only pick two other classes.
Another new class taught by Bill Graham will be wine making. Graham will teach participants not only how to make wine at home, but where to get supplies. A new Book Safe class taught by Ann Ryan will teach participants how to hide valuables inside a favorite book. Making Book Safes is one of the “hottest new crafts right now,” Costik added.
Also new for participants is the Art of Napkin Folding, taught by Rebecca Ryan, and described as practical for daily living and holiday entertaining.
Favorite classes from the past include woodburning, or pyrography, which is the art of burning other objects with a burning tool. The class will be taught by Costik.
“I tried to pick things that were so popular in the past,” Costik explained.
Also popular is Pysanky, or Ukrainian Easter Eggs decorating, which are created for keepsakes or gifts. The workshop is taught by Shandra Wilson.
In addition, blacksmithing will be taught by Bruce Osgood, who will teach students how to create iron-forged marshmallow roasting sticks using the Crook Farm forge. Also on tap is yoga by Kathy Wright; drawing classes by Costik; glass etching on clear glass containers by Mary Gibbs; pound the plant, which creates stunning pictures from natural plants, leaves and flowers and is taught by Judy Yorks; and mushroom growing, which is taught by master gardeners Bob Harris and Dick Putnam.
For more information on the classes or to register, send emails to info@bradfordlandmark.org, call 362-3906 or stop by the Landmark office, at 45 E. Corydon St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.