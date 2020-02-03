Two observations on a fantastically-entertaining Super Bowl LIV as the Chiefs rallied from at least a 10-point deficit for the third straight playoff game to down the 49ers, 31-20:
— It’s easy to say San Francisco lost this Super Bowl when Kansas City scored with 2:44 to play to take a 24-20 lead.
It didn’t.
This game slipped away from the 49ers in the final two minutes of the first-half when rightfully-lauded coach Kyle Shanahan engaged in a major dose of Sean McDermott-like clock mismanagement.
McDermott, the Bills’ third-year boss and finalist for this season’s NFL Coach of the Year, repeatedly hurt his resume with misguided timeouts and poorly managing the clock, albeit in a playoff season.
But it’s hard to imagine he would have done a worse job than Shanahan did heading into halftime.
The situation was this.
With the game tied 10-10, the 49ers forced a Kansas City punt with 1:53 to play and San Francisco having all three timeouts.
Shanahan elected not to use one and wasted 50 seconds before the Chiefs kicked.
Then, after a punt into the end zone, the Niners took over at their own 20-yard line with under a minute to play and opted for a run that netted three yards. After a short pass gained two yards KC called time hoping to get the ball back.
San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo completed a 13-yard pass for a first down and the 49ers finally used their first timeout … with 14 seconds left. Then a 42-yard connection to tight end George Kittle at the KC 12 was wiped out by an offensive interference call.
Thus, with only six seconds remaining, San Francisco ran a half-ending kneel-down.
Fox analyst Troy Aikman was rightfully incredulous at the way Shanahan mismanaged the clock, though in a lame defense of the coach, he suggested that maybe the 49ers were playing it safe knowing they would get the ball back to start the second half.
It was flat poor coaching and, ultimately, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, despite a stretch of struggling, made San Francisco pay for that wasted possession.
— Normally I don’t care about halftime, barely paying attention.
Yeah, I know who J-Lo is … Shakira, not so much.
But this one I watched.
And while I’m hardly a prude, what I saw shocked me.
From my perspective I saw the same hypocrisy of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Throughout the year, SI espouses female entitlement and equality and celebrates the strides made by women. Then, in one issue, totally geared to enhancing newsstand sales, the magazine panders to male stereotypes and the gender’s most prurient appetites.
Worse, for years, SI has delighted in running correspondence from some of those who cancel subscriptions, almost sneering at their lack of open-mindedness. Those particularly bothered me because, in my mind, most of those lost readers weren’t because of the content, but rather the smug duplicity of a magazine which feigned being above such pandering.
Then came last night.
J-Lo, an undeniably beautiful and talented 50-year old woman, and Shakira, seven years younger, were both more-than-skimpily dressed and bumped, grinded, crotch-grabbed, humped and pole danced their way through a 20-minute show.
As I watched it unfold, it occurred to me, “Is this what the National Football League calls ‘family entertainment?’”
And while I was not at all personally offended, more amused, my curiosity was about the female reaction.
I’m not on what I call the “Book of Face,” nor any other social media.
But my wife signed on her account and was greeted with an avalanche of furious female posts suggesting “J-Lo and Shakira need to put on some clothes,” “My kids thought they were watching a strip show,” “Should pole dancing be part of halftime entertainment?” “This from a league that champions respect for women?” and “Could it have been any more sexually-oriented?”
I got the idea that what unfolded at Hard Rock Stadium between halves pretty much offended most every female from early middle-age on up.”
Clearly, somebody at the NFL OK’d the show long before game day.
And most of the post-game media reviews loved it.
But, in my mind, the National Football League lost sight of a very basic marketing premise … “Know your audience.”
