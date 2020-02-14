HINSDALE — In what looked to be a runaway win for the Hinsdale girls basketball team, Cuba-Rushford stormed back to give the Bobcats all they could handle.
Hinsdale (14-4), led by its four seniors, fended off a fourth-quarter comeback by C-R (8-9) for a 45-37 Senior Night victory in an Allegany County Division I matchup Thursday.
Sharp shooting from Hinsdale’s Kaitlynn Roberson and Ashley Chapman propelled the Bobcats to a 15-point halftime lead.
Hinsdale then led 43-28 after the third quarter before C-R got it down to a seven-point game in the fourth.
“They put more pressure on us (in the fourth) and we tried to dribble out of it,” Hinsdale coach Steve Noll said. “We tried to keep going to what was working, and when the pressure came we went away from that.”
C-R forced six turnovers in the fourth quarter, the same amount that it had forced over the first three quarters.
Roberson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Chapman finished with eight points.
Lyndsey Veno scored 12 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Bobcats for her fifth consecutive double-double.
“That’s the nice thing about this team, is we have multiple players who can score,” said Noll, whose Bobcats have won eight in a row following a 6-4 start. “Kayla (Brooks) can score it, but she saw that we could attack their weaknesses better by passing the ball.”
Kate Howe, who is five points from becoming C-R’s all-time leading scorer, had 20 points for the Rebels. Hinsdale’s eight-game winning streak will be tested on Tuesday when it travels to league-leader Fillmore.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Andover 48, Bolivar-Richburg 34
ANDOVER — Emily Wahl’s 23-point performance led Andover (14-6) over Bolivar-Richburg (10-8) for the Panthers’ third-straight win.
Olivia Simon added 11 points for Andover, while Hayleigh Niedermaier chipped in with nine points.
Aliyah Cole led B-R with 17 points.
Fillmore 53, Genesee Valley 21
BELMONT — Hannah Roeske scored a game-high 20 points to lead Fillmore (17-2) past Genesee Valley (2-17).
Carlee Miller and Emma Cole each added eight points for the Eagles.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Houghton 46, Friendship 24
HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice scored a team-high 24 points to lead Houghton to its third-straight victory.
Sarah Retz also finished in double-digits for the Panthers (10-7, 5-2) with 12 points. Kadence Donohue led Friendship (3-13, 2-5) with 13 points, including four 3-pointers.
CCAA WEST I
Fredonia 42, Allegany-Limestone 36
ALLEGANY — Natalie Vazquez scored all of her 12 points in the second half to lead Fredonia (10-6).
A-L (3-13) had led by six points at halftime before Fredonia stormed back to retake the lead in the third quarter. Kelly Gullo scored a game-high 14 points for Fredonia, while Anna Buchanan added eight points.
A-L was paced by Tierney Hemphill, who scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
NON-LEAGUE
Oswayo Valley 46, Archbishop Walsh 22
OLEAN — Jadyn Brabham poured in 23 points and Macy West added 16 points as Oswayo Valley won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Clinging to a 7-4 lead after the first quarter, the Green Wave (3-19) used a 13-4 second quarter to take control. Noella Policastro had a team-best 10 points while Keely Policastro grabbed 14 rebounds for Walsh (2-14).
Olean 47, Wellsville 42
WELLSVILLE — Norah Sweitzer and Hayliegh Federowicz each scored 13 points to lift Olean.
JoJo Gibbons added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (3-14), who have won two of their last three after Tuesday’s victory over Maple Grove. Olean scored 22 fourth-quarter points to pull away after tallying just 25 (while trailing 30-25) through the first three quarters.
“My girls have never given up,” said OHS coach Chelsea Bowker, whose team handed Wellsville just its fifth loss of the year.
“They just want to win, they’re hungry for a wun. We played three games in consecutive days, which wasn’t easy. I’m really proud of them. We’re a young team, we have a lot to learn, but they just keep giving effort, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Marley Adams tallied 14 points while Regan Marsh posted 13 for the Lions (14-5).