CUBA — No. 3 seed Hinsdale put on an offensive display during its Class D2 quarterfinals matchup against No. 6 Friendship with a 6-0 victory to advance to the sectional semifinals.
“I thought we had a really good pass combination today,” Hinsdale coach John Fitzpatrick said. “Our passing led us to good results and a win.”
Kaitlyn Roberson scored her first of three goals in the first half after collecting a pass from Ava Belec and slotting it past the keeper. Belec quickly put the Bobcats (10-5-2) up two with a goal of her own following an assist from Christy Childs.
Hinsdale took 3-0 lead into halftime after a Childs pass to Jaylee Jimmerson for her third goal of the season.
The scoring onslaught continued into the second half as Ashley Chapman found the back of the net off a Belec pass. It was Chapman’s team-leading 16th goal of the year.
Roberson capped off her hat trick in the second half with back-to-back goals that were both assisted by Chapman.
Hailey Jozwiak collected four saves in the shutout victory.
Lexi Ruxton and Maddie Lerro each saw time in goal for Friendship (5-11-1). Ruxton made 16 stops while Lerro made three.
Hinsdale advances to the semifinals to play second-seeded Whitesville on Wednesday.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS D1 QUARTERFINAL Fillmore 7, Jasper-Troupsburg 0
FILLMORE — Shelby Beardsley and Zoe Beardsley each scored two goals to guide No. 1 seed Fillmore to its 16th consecutive win and a spot in the semifinals.
The Eagles flew out to an early four goal lead after 15 minutes. Emily Hatch scored in the second minute and was followed by Shelby Beardsley in the eighth and 12th minute. Zoe Beardsley tallied her first goal in the 14th minute.
Hope Russell put Fillmore (16-0-1) up five at halftime with a goal in the 21st minute.
Zoe Beardsley and Jaydin Wolfer added goals in the 63rd and 66th minute, respectively.
Riley Voss and Preslee Miller combined for 1 save in the shutout for the Eagles.
Jasper-Troupsburg (4-14) goalie Kayla Atherton made 15 saves.
“We came out strong and played a very good first portion of the game,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We used a lot of girls and tried a few positional adjustments.
“Zoe and Shelby linked up pretty well there in the early first half and the whole team was moving with and without the ball really well. We used our depth and will need it big time come Wednesday. This first game can be a tough one mentally sometimes, but I thought the girls came ready to play.”
Fillmore will face No. 4 seed Arkport/Canaseraga on Wednesday in the semifinals.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS Batavia Notre Dame 4, Andover 2
ANDOVER — Morgan Rhodes scored a hat trick with two goals in the first half and one in the second to lead No. 5 seed Batavia Notre Dame into the semifinals over No. 4 seed Andover.
Kate Ricupito notched the other goal for the Leprechauns in the 35th minute of the first half after receiving a pass from Rhodes.
Rebeka Nickerson tallied seven saves in goal for Notre Dame (7-10).
Hayleigh Niedermaier scored her 17th goal of the season for Andover (10-6-1) in the first half following a pass from Kelsie Niedermaier. Kelsie Niedermaier followed up with her own unassisted goal later in the half.
Andover’s keeper Livia Simon collected 12 saves.
Whitesville 1, Scio 0
WELLSVILLE — Kendra Stebbins scored her 10th goal of the season in the 25th minute of the first half to help No. 2 seed Whitesville (12-3-2) advance to the semifinals.
“We did a nice job of controlling play in the first half and created some decent chances offensively,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “That wasn’t the case in the second half, but I was proud of the composure the girls showed during that physical half. I think that speaks to their character. We were sound defensively again, not allowing a shot all game. If we are going to be able to compete with a strong Hinsdale team on Wednesday we will need that same discipline defensively while doing a better job of finishing offensively.”
The Blue Jays’ goalie Serina Button was required to make zero saves to preserve the shutout.
Scio (5-11-2) goalkeeper Megan Murray pushed away eight shots.