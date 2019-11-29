LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved several youth-related resolutions at Tuesday’s meeting, including a Truancy Prevention Program through Cattaraugus Community Action.
The program was begun in 2018, in an attempt to reduce the percentage of poor attendance and chronic absenteeism in area school districts. The program expired Sept. 30.
Department of Social Services officials want to continue the service, which is 62% state funded and 38% county funded. Community Action has agreed to continue providing the truancy services through Sept. 30, 2020 for $136.842.
The County Legislature also voted to continue a home-based truancy prevention program with the Buffalo-based Berkshire Farm Center and Services For Youth, Inc. for $250,428.
The target population for this program is youths in grades 3-8. The goal is to reduce truancy rates. The program stresses strengthening family systems and supports positive relationships with schools while emphasizing the value of education.
Another resolution approved by legislators contracts with Catholic Charities of Buffalo to provide therapists for persons in need of supervision (PINS). The contract is for up to $215,000, funded through federal, state and local funding.
The goal of the home-based services is to continue programming for 16 and 17-year-olds to help prevent detention and foster care placement.
A contract for $61,062 with the Parent Education Program will continue “Families Together” and “Families First” program services for families with children at risk of being placed in foster care. The program serves about 15 families a month, providing in-home parenting skills and services.
A contract with Genesis House in Olean was renewed for one year to provide shelter for homeless persons as needed. The county will provide $60 a night for a single individual, $70 per night for a family. After 15 days, the amount drops to $35 a night. Hotel reimbursement is also provided in emergency situations at reasonable rates for up to three days.
A similar contract was renewed with Cattaraugus Community Action for homeless and transitional services shelter services for $60 for individuals and $200 a month for single residency occupancy.
Community Action will also continue to provide residential services for domestic violence victims under a contract for $67 a day. The program is funded 50% by the federal government. The state and county split the remainder of the cost.
Another contract with Community Action for $320,489 was approved to continue providing child abuse prevention services for families at risk of foster care placement.
Contracts were also approved with the Cattaraugus County Council on Addiction Recovery Services and the Lighthouse Women’s Residence in Buffalo to permit children to stay with parents at drug treatment facilities.
Social Services officials said allowing children to enter treatment facilities with a parent removes a barrier to drug treatment for clients residing at a treatment facility.
The contracts call for $320 a month for one child and $118 a month for each additional child.
Legislators also set a public hearing for Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. in the legislative chambers at the County Center in Little Valley on proposed changes in the county’s Solid Waste law. The changes focus on yard waste at the county’s two landfills.
County lawmakers also approved a contract for printing the 2020 County Activities Guide. Freeport Press, Sherburne, N.Y., was low bidder with a base $48,235 for the 56-page publication and $7,617 to include a fold-out county map.
