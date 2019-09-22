ORCHARD PARK — The reality of the National Football League is that its teams’ starting quarterbacks tend to be the face of the franchise.
And though it’s only his second season, with a mere 13 starts on his résumé, Josh Allen is comfortably stepping into that role both on and off the field.
After last Sunday’s 28-14 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, N.J., a writer covering the home club asked, “How does it feel to beat the other two New York teams?”
Allen smiled and corrected him, “... one New York team” in a totally light and non-confrontational way.
Later in the week, after he had gotten so much positive feedback for his response to the question via social media, Allen noted, “I wasn’t trying to take a shot at any other team or anything like that, I was just trying to state a fact.
“I get that they’re the New York Giants and New York Jets, but the first thing that popped into my head was that we’re the only team in New York that plays in the state of New York. I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody’s feelings or take it that way. It was the first thing that popped into my head, it just came out.”
But he did admit after being flooded with responses on his phone, “I think the fans here really enjoyed that. I like being very logical and speaking facts, so that’s kind of what I did.
“I tell you what, I love where I’m at. I love being in this community, in this city. I can honestly say I don’t want to be anywhere else.”
BUT ALLEN’S most important progress – his growing popularity with the fanbase notwithstanding – has been on the field.
The main criticism of his being drafted by Buffalo with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft was that he hadn’t demonstrated elite accuracy during his career at Wyoming, a non-Power-5 school.
In his two full seasons for the Cowboys, Allen threw for 44 touchdowns with 21 interceptions but completed only 56 percent of his passes.
Last season in 12 games for the Bills – 11 of them starts – Allen threw for 10 TDs with a dozen picks and 53 percent completions.
This year, though his touchdown and interception numbers are average (two of each), his passer rating is 84.6 compared to 67.9 a year ago. However, the real impressive stat is his completion percentage, a very solid 64.
Part of it is his upgraded receiving corps, headed by free agent wideouts John Brown and Cole Beasley who have combined for 23 of Allen’s 43 completions and 35 in total have gone to players new to the roster.
OF HIS improved accuracy, Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said of Allen, “Third down is the money down for us. Most of the time the defenses know you’re going to throw it, so the protection is harder. The looks are harder. To be really an effective, good offense, you have to be able to (convert third downs) when they know what’s coming. He’s done a good job on his third downs and made some really good plays.”
Coach Sean McDermott was particularly impressed with Allen’s play in the first half of the win over the Giants, when his quarterback went 15-of-20 passing for 210 yards and a 125.0 passer rating while throwing for one score and running for another.
“I think the execution was at an all-time high (against the Giants) ... really going back to the last couple of drives against the Jets, those 80-something yard drives, you have to be able to execute at a high level to string together those type of drives,” Allen said. “To have the discipline, the mental toughness, the fundamentals to go along with it, that takes a lot to string those type of drives together and come up with seven points.”
Allen, whose No. 17 is the Bills’ highest-selling jersey, has now won three straight starts and four of the last five dating to last season. He has the Bills 5-for-5 on touchdown drives reaching the red zone and Buffalo’s six scoring possessions have been 70 yards or longer.
‘’I think Josh is understanding the game within a game a little bit better and what he can and can’t do, and how to respect how effective the check down can be,” McDermott said.
To which Daboll added, “With experience, the more you see, the more you play, the more comfortable you get. I have a lot of faith and confidence in Josh, the way he goes about his business, and we just keep on grinding and getting better.”
One area of concern, though, with the entire coaching staff, to say nothing of the fans, is Allen’s proclivity to expose himself to injury when he runs the ball.
To date, Allen has rushed 106 times for 690 yards in his NFL career, an average of 6½ yards per carry. Last season he easily led all league quarterbacks with eight rushing touchdowns and, this year, he’s run for a TD in both games.
“I think he knows which ones to try to help himself on, try and slide and get down,” Daboll said. “(Against the Giants) he had a little play up the middle where didn’t take a hit on it and some were perimeter plays where he didn’t take a hit.
“There’s going to be somewhere he takes hits, that’s the nature of the game. But, we’ve talked about this at length, his abilities to protect himself when he needs to protect himself.”
