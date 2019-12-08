ORCHARD PARK — It played out pretty much as expected.
On an afternoon when the Bills “could” have clinched their second playoff berth in the past 20 seasons, they couldn’t pull off the first of four boxes to check.
On a windy afternoon, before 69,134 witnesses at New Era Field, Buffalo failed its biggest test of the season, falling 24-17 to the Ravens in a game that was there for the taking.
The Bills (9-4), still off to their best start since the 1993 team had the same record after 13 games, could have clinched a postseason spot with a victory over Baltimore and losses by three of the teams in chase.
But job one was beating Baltimore.
And as with the 16-10 home loss the Bills endured from New England back in September, the defense could have sued the offense for non-support.
Buffalo’s ‘D’ held the Ravens offense to 257 yards … 20 fewer than their previous low against Pittsburgh. It also limited the Ravens to 118 rushing yards, 18 under the next worst.
But it wasn’t enough.
The defense for Baltimore (11-2) held the Bills to a season-low 209 yards, previously the 253 in the loss to Philadelphia was their most futile effort. And while rookie running back Devin Singletary had 89 yards on 17 carries, Buffalo’s 104 yards on the ground were the third-worst this year.
However, the Bill who struggled most was second-year quarterback Josh Allen, reverting to his old form after a solid eight-game effort. He finished 17-of-39 through the air for a mere 146 yards, was sacked six times, fumbled twice, giving him 14 in 13 games, four of them lost, and finished with a passer rating of 62.6, his second-worst of the season.
Buffalo’s lone touchdown was Allen’s 3-yard pass to wideout Cole Beasley and after averaging nearly eight carries a game this season, he rushed only twice for a mere nine yards.
The rest of the Bills’ offense came from the instep of kicker Stephen Hauschka who was 3-for-3 on field goals (36, 47 and 48 yards).
BATTLING the 18 mph winds, Allen hit only one of his first eight passes and was sacked twice, losing a fumble on the second. He also overthrew three passes to open receivers.
“Especially in the first quarter, I have to find more completions early on,” he said. “I felt like I was pressing a bit when they brought pressure. At the end of the day, we didn’t make enough plays (offensively) and I have to be better in that aspect.
“Our defense played fantastic … I want to shout out them and let them know we have their backs. We’re going to have games like this where (the offense has) to find a way to win … our defense played spectacular today.”
Of the Ravens defense, Allen added, “It’s really good … they have some savvy dudes that know how to play different positions and they can bring it from all over.”
He said of the deep balls, “I was just trying to get the range … it’s windy in this stadium and we know that, but I need to do a better job.”
OF COURSE, the Ravens’ calling card is second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, who came into the game with 25 touchdown passes with five interceptions and seven rushing TDs while averaging seven yards per carry.
But the Bills held the leading candidate for NFL Offensive MVP reasonably in check. Still, he conjured three touchdown passes — to tight ends Nick Boyle (3 yards) and Hayden Hurst (61) and wide receiver Willie Snead (4) — with a deflected interception by Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. But he was held to only 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, leaving him two short of Michael Vick’s NFL record for quarterbacks of 1,019 yards in a season.
“I played against him at Boston College,” Bills Matt Milano said of Jackson who was at Louisville. “It was the same thing you’ve seen throughout the whole year. He’s elusive, fast, throwing the ball everywhere and running around.”
Safety Micah Hyde added, “We felt all week like we had a good game plan. I probably watched more film this week than I ever have in my life, just because they do so much. They had a few runs that got out and a few plays that got out … I wish we had that long one (61-yarder to Hurst on a busted coverage) back.
“(But Jackson) is as advertised … he’s a great player and they have a lot of good players around him. They do stuff to get your eyes all mixed up. You had to go in mentally strong or else you’d be confused. But we did a pretty good job, we got a takeaway and (five) three-and-outs.”
He concluded, “At the end of the day, we gave ourselves a chance to win the game … but you have to come out on top the next time.”