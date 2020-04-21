WASHINGTON (AP) — Setting aside their differences for at least an afternoon, President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed in an Oval Office meeting Tuesday to work to double coronavirus testing in the hard-hit state over the next few weeks.
“We will work together to help them secure additional tests,” Trump said. “And we hope that this model will work with the other states as well.”
Flicking at the hot-and-cold relationship between the two politicians, Cuomo said of their meeting: “It ends the whole back-and-forth and the finger-pointing in a very fair and smart way.”
The meeting marked a sharp shift in rhetoric from just days earlier, when Trump had called on Cuomo to work harder to secure testing material for his state and the Democratic governor had pushed back that the president should turn off his television and get back to work.
Cuomo, who described the meeting as “effective and functional,” said he told Trump a rapid increase in testing was a crucial “benchmark” that his state and others need before they can safely reopen their economies and help communities return to a semblance of normalcy.
Trump and Cuomo have parried through the media throughout the pandemic, a routine that has included insults, sharply contrasting views on the role of the federal government and some moments of mutual admiration.
The meeting Tuesday was their first face-to-face interaction since the global crisis began. New York, with more than 14,000 deaths, has been the hardest-hit state in the country.
Before their meeting, Cuomo told reporters that Trump was right in saying that “states should take the lead” on testing, but that the federal government needs to manage the flow of supplies from abroad while governors are “trying to put together their testing protocol in their state.”
“I think in many ways we’re talking past each other,” Cuomo said.
Despite well-documented shortages of testing supplies, Trump and White House aides have insisted that states have enough test capacity to move ahead with the first phase of efforts to reopen their economies.
For all the past drama, though, Trump said Tuesday that New York officials had “been terrific to work with.” He added that he and Cuomo agreed that the 1,000-bed U.S. naval hospital ship that had been dispatched to alleviate stress on the city’s hospitals was no longer needed in New York.
“We have a very good understanding,” Trump said.
Cuomo suggested they put aside past hard feelings.
“The president is communicative of his feelings, and I’m communicative of what I think,” Cuomo told MSNBC shortly after his meeting with Trump. “But, look, I think for the president and for myself, this is not about anyone’s emotions about anyone else. I mean, who cares, right, what I feel, what he feels. We have a tremendous job we have to get done.”
BY THE NUMBERS
New York state hit a milestone with more than 250,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 — a figure that likely undercounts infected residents by a significant margin. People in New York City, a worldwide hotspot, were advised to seek testing only if they were ill enough to possibly require hospitalization.
The state recorded 481 deaths Monday for a total of 14,828. It was the second straight day with under 500 fatalities.
NAVY SHIP NOT NEEDED
A Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is no longer needed, Cuomo said Tuesday, expressing confidence that stresses on the hospital system are easing.
Cuomo told MSNBC that the USNS Comfort was helpful, but could now be sent elsewhere after being docked for weeks off of Manhattan.
“It did give us comfort, but we don’t need it anymore,” Cuomo said. “So if they need to deploy that somewhere else, they should take it.”
Trump said at his Tuesday briefing that he asked Cuomo if “we could bring the Comfort back to its base in Virginia so that we could have it in other locations.” Trump said they would bring the ship back soon.
The Navy ship arrived March 30 as state and city officials scrambled to add hospital beds to prepare for a potentially catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases.
But hospitalization levels appeared to have peaked recently amid strict stay-at home restrictions. Total statewide hospitalizations have slowly dropped to about 16,000, more than 2,000 below a week ago.
The Comfort has treated 178 patients, with 56 on board Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Cuomo said hospitals in parts of Upstate will be able to conduct outpatient elective surgeries again and he pledged to consider regional differences when re-opening the state’s outbreak-stalled economy.
Hospitals in selected counties can resume elective outpatient treatments April 28 if a capacity benchmark is met and there have been fewer than 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county over the past 10 days.
“We’re going to allow it in those hospitals and counties in the state that do not have a COVID issue or we wouldn’t need their beds in case of a surge,” Cuomo said at a briefing in Buffalo.