At the invitation of the Culinary Arts Department of Alfred State College in Wellsville, culinary staff members of SmokinLicious Culinary Wood Products gave a presentation to students recently on the science behind live-fire cooking.
Donna Grant and Angela Bell of SmokinLicious of Olean shared food-smoking techniques and what professional equipment the students could encounter during their culinary careers that relates to fire cooking.
They provided an overview of wood chemistry and pyrolysis, as it relates to the combustion of wood for cooking, then led a hands-on demonstration with a class on smoke vapor infusion to chocolate, cheese and fruit. The students sampled their smoked items and voted on the most balanced flavor from the five hardwoods used during the blind smoking process.
SmokinLicious was invited to give the presentation by Debra Burch, chair of Alfred State’s Culinary Arts Department, and instructor chef Keith Glover.
“We truly enjoy any opportunity to connect with Alfred State, its faculty and especially the students on the wide range of opportunities live-fire cooking, including food smoking, can offer to learning and the development of culinary careers,” Grant said.
Established in 2005, SmokinLicious is headquartered in Olean and has manufacturing facilities in Olean and Cuba. The company produces highly-specialized cooking and smoking wood products for domestic and international consumer and commercial markets.
AN OBSCURE meteor shower is expected to peak late tonightin the east-southeastern sky.
The comet responsible for tonight’s Alpha Monocerotid meteor shower has never previously been sighted, but it apparently has left circumstantial evidence of its existence based on four previous Earth encounters with the river of cosmic rubble it has left in its wake, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
When dusty material left behind by a comet enter Earth’s atmosphere, they heat up and glow, producing the effect popularly known as “shooting stars.”
For Northeast observers, the peak should come at 11:50 p.m. Meteor activity should quickly rev up after 11:30 and conceivably could be all but over by 12:10 a.m., the Almanac states.