ST. BONAVENTURE — New York State’s Education Department has approved St. Bonaventure University’s Physician Assistant Studies program.

Coupled with the recent accreditation from ARC-PA, the program is now on track to welcome its first cohort of students in January 2021.

In addition, the university said Wednesday it has received an exemption from the Empire State Development Corp. to continue construction on Francis Hall since the building is being renovated to house health-related programs.

The news is critically important at a time when only essential construction has been approved to continue in New York, said Dr. Dennis DePerro, university president.

“I can’t thank enough Dr. Doug Pisano, our School of Health Professions dean, Dr. Keith Young, who developed the PA program, and everyone across campus who played a key role in building the program for their efforts to push this important academic initiative across the finish line,” DePerro said.

“The development of graduate programs in our School of Health Professions is a linchpin in our academic expansion to remain vital in an increasingly competitive higher education market.”

MEANWHILE, the university said it is developing a financial policy to address room and board charges in light of the COVID-19 disruption of the spring semester.

"We are committed to prorated refunds, but finalizing these policies will take some time as we consider the impacts on federal aid, state and institutional grants, student loans, etc.," DePerro said in a message to students that was posted Monday.

"As we receive more information from both federal and state governments, we will update students on our decisions through their St. Bonaventure email accounts."