OLEAN — After 14 years at the helm of the Genesis House homeless shelter, executive director Linore Lounsbury has decided to step down.
On Monday, Lounsbury said she tendered her resignation Friday and now will move on.
“I love Genesis House and what we do, but I’m ready for new challenges,” Lounsbury said. “I would have been there 14 years (on April 1), and I was there six years as a board member as we created Genesis House.”
Lounsbury said she is proud of her accomplishments at the South Barry Street homeless shelter under her direction.
“We’ve done nothing but grow all these years,” she remarked. “We have the (shelter) on South Barry Street, and the men’s shelter is doing good, and now the convent.”
The latter mention is the former St. John’s convent, expected to be renovated by the agency through grants to house women and families in the future.
Lounsbury said Genesis House is continuing on with growth and progress in other areas.
“The Episcopal Church next door (St. Stephen’s) is going to build us a food pantry to use in the future,” she continued. “They’re going to start a capital campaign soon, so we don’t have to go up and down the stairs” to the basement food pantry at Genesis House.
In addition, Christ United Methodist Church recently upgraded the shelter manager’s apartment located at the rear of Genesis House.
Lounsbury pointed to the recent Genesis House Charity Gala at the Old Library Restaurant, which not only celebrated the shelter’s 25th anniversary but also netted $21,000 for the nonprofit agency.
Lounsbury’s husband, Rev. John Lounsbury, is also well-known in the community as pastor of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Olean, and operates the Cornerstone Medical Loan Closet, which loans and provides used medical equipment to area residents and agencies.
As for where she plans to go from here, Lounsbury said she is uncertain, but noted “God’s been really good to me, He seems to let me grow things (such as) at the Red Cross, where we grew a lot of programs.” She was referring to a leadership position she held a number of years ago at the former American Red Cross in Olean.
Lounsbury added that she “wanted to say thank you to the staff and community, they’ve been good to me.”
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said staff member Debbie Westcott has been appointed as the interim director of the facility.
“We will be having a search committee” to find a new director, she continued. “We have big changes, there is so much going on between expanding the convent, they’re challenging.”
O’Malley said Genesis House will continue to move on with its activities to ensure the organization remains viable. She said an upcoming fundraiser is the Genesis House Soup and Salad Day from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. March 26 at the First Baptist Church in Olean at 133 S. Union St.
Donations for the soup and salad meal are $10 and will benefit the shelter.
“The highlighter soups are being provided by Green Acres (cafe) and the Hungry Burro” food truck, she concluded.