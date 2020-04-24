RICHBURG — Lene Jones was “at the brink.”
At 66, with the underlying health conditions of diabetes and COPD, she was lying in a Rochester General Hospital bed on a ventilator. A doctor told family members the outlook was “grim.”
But after 10 days on the ventilator and being given only a 20% chance of survival, Jones, a Richburg resident, is now in the Cuba Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility — well on her way to recovery.
Jones joins her mother, Lorraine Butts, 99, who lives in the nursing facility a floor above her. While Butts hadn’t been aware of her daughter’s ordeal in Rochester, she is now, and has been able to FaceTime with her daughter and knows she’s all right.
Jones began showing symptoms on March 25, with a mild fever. After a telephonic visit with her doctor on March 30, she was prescribed antibiotics.
“She called me and sounded terrible,” said Julie Meyers, Jones’ daughter. “She thought it was a cold” because at that time, Allegany County hadn’t had many cases of COVID-19.
When she started feeling better shortly after starting the antibiotics, family members breathed a short-lived sigh of relief.
A couple days later she was headed to Jones Memorial Hospital, and on April 4 she was transported by Mercy Flight to Rochester General after testing revealed she did indeed have the virus that causes COVID-19.
At that point, Meyers started a Facebook group called Lene’s Progress, which provided constant updates on her mother’s condition for over 700 members from around the world. Prayers and well wishes soon came flooding in to the family.
“We didn’t expect it to get to this point, but it’s such a comfort,” Meyers said of the Facebook page. “Sometimes it was hard to pour out our hearts in such a way.”
After Jones arrived in Rochester, a doctor said the outlook was “grim” — there was nothing more they could do. The next day, Jones received her first dose of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug, resulting on “some small improvements” after about three hours, but that was short-lived.
“They have been very candid about the fact that her progression may be too far for it to work as well, but it’s something,” Meyers said. “At this point, they said, this is all they can do for her.”
The ventilator was at its maximum output.
“We really, on that day, came to the realization that she may not come through,” Meyers said. “It was an absolute nightmare. There’s really no way to put it into words to not be there for my mom.”
Luanne Butts, Jones’ sister, said, “She was at the brink. We had gotten ready to say goodbye.”
THEN JONES took a turn for the better ─ her oxygen saturation was up and the ventilator was taken down to 80%. She remained sedated but the outlook was optimistic, although cautious.
The next day, Bruce Jones, Lene’s husband, was able to talk to her and she squeezed his hand and slightly opened her eyes. The ventilator was down to 55%. Bruce began building an addition to their Richburg home, a place they’ve lived since returning from their honeymoon in 1972, for his wife’s return.
“We prayed for a miracle and it feels like we are getting one,” Meyers posted on the Lene’s Progress page. “I keep reminding myself … cautiously optimistic. Cautiously optimistic.”
Then on April 9, the last day of the hydroxychloroquine treatment, Jones had another setback. Her kidney functions weren’t working and the ventilator’s capacity was increased again. A blocked catheter line was adjusted and Jones seemed once again to be on the mend.
She had to remain sedated since she became agitated and restless when doctors attempted to bring her to consciousness. She was unable to understand commands from the medical staff.
THE FRUSTRATION of being unable to do much for Jones was hard for the family and Meyers often talked to a friend who works at Olean General Hospital.
“My friend took my frustration and turned it into action,” Meyers said. “The Olean General Team met and she was able to use our experience to help come up with a solution for their COVID team. They will have a Pastoral team armed with laptops and FaceTime in charge of communicating between patients and families.
“This will take the pressure off the nurses and allow families to feel more comfortable asking for updates. It was a wonderful feeling to know that our experience could help others learn and prepare to make this experience easier for others.”
Jones’ oxygen level began increasing. It was up to 98% and the ventilator output was slowly decreased. Plans were made to continue getting her to breath on her own.
THEN ON APRIL 12, Bruce Jones began to show symptoms of a low-grade fever, a cough and no appetite. His symptoms were not, and have not been, bad enough to be tested but he had to isolate himself.
The Allegany County Health Department checked in daily and he continually monitored his temperature, which never raised to the level of concern that he was infected with the coronavirus.
“They’ve never spent 24 hours without each other,” Meyers said. “To go through that alone, without his kids and grandkids, was excruciating.”
Lene Jones was still unresponsive on April 13, but family members were encouraged that the doctors were talking about removing the ventilator and continuing to reduce the level of sedative.
“The ventilator is now at a lower setting as she continues to initiate breathing on her own,” Bruce said later. “The sedation has been reduced again to arouse her but the issue still remains that she isn’t aware of her surroundings and is not responsive to voices or commands. We are trying to get some recorded music and voices to her with the hope that that might help her through this twilight she seems to be in.”
THE NEXT AFTERNOON, nurses began playing Christian music for Lene Jones on a computer and, about 90 minutes later — 10 days after being placed on the ventilator — sedation was decreased without incident and the ventilator was removed.
It was an outcome that, according to recent statistics, only 20% to 30% of COVID-19 patients placed on ventilators live to see.
On April 16, Jones was moved to a stepdown unit and Meyers and her father were finally able to visit with Jones through Zoom. Jones couldn’t understand exactly what had happened to her at that point in her recovery.
She was, however, soon ready to get moving and fell twice while attempting to get out of bed.
“The nurse assured her that it would be soon, but didn’t feel she was breathing quite well enough for that move yet,” Bruce said. “Lene’s feisty response was, ‘I always breathe like this. it’ll be OK’. What a peace it is to already see her wit and determination on display.”
On April 18, more than 30 days after she began showing symptoms, her coronavirus test was negative. On Wednesday, she left Rochester for the Cuba facility to begin physical therapy. Jones remains isolated until the results of a second test.
Send a card to Jones at Cuba Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation, Room 213, 140 W. Main St., Cuba, N.Y., 14727.