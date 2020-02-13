OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance is gearing up for its sixth annual, and final, beer and wine fest, called Drink Wine & Dance.
The event is Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Archbishop Walsh Academy.
The three-hour event will include over 60 different wines and beers to taste, as well as food pairings. Live music will be performed by Trigger Happy, a local band, and there will be games and prizes.
General admission tickets are $25 and include all food, beverages and entertainment.
The event is held to help offer scholarships to local boys and girls to take dance class. This season NSD has seven students on full scholarship, which costs upwards of $2,000, to cover their tuition and costume expenses.
Food includes cheese and meat board; dips and snacks; a mashed potato martini bar; meatball sandwiches; gourmet chocolates; and cookies. More items will be added.
Tickets can be purchased online at nsdolean.com. For more information or to order tickets call 373-3330 or email NSDolean@gmail.com.
“This event is very special to me,” said Brittany Thierman, NSD owner and director. “It is a really fun, relaxing evening with all the food and beverage you want, live music, games and prizes, and just a great night out.”
Thierman said there are many benefits of dance, “especially to those who cannot afford to do so, and the joy on the students’ faces when they walk into their first dance class is priceless.”
This year will be the last year NSD hosts this event. Thierman said “it has been so much fun to put this event on for our community,” but she no longer has the time to continue it.
“I certainly plan on offering scholarships in the future, just need to put on my thinking cap to see how else we can do that,” she added.