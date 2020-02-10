ALLEGANY — Administrators with the Allegany-Limestone Central School District have announced information for student transportation to non-public schools and child care providers.
Administrators said parents of students residing in the district and want to request transportation to a non-public school or a childcare provider for the 2020-2021 school year must submit a request postmarked no later than April 1 or within 30 days of moving into the district. The filing of a late request may result in a denial of transportation.
Request forms are available at the main offices or on the district website www.alcsny.org/bus. Requests are to be submitted to:
Daniele Vecchio, business administrator
Allegany-Limestone Central School District
3131 Five Mile Road
Allegany, NY 14706