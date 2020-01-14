BELMONT — An Allegany County native will serve as the fifth county administrator
The Allegany County Board of Legislators on Monday appointed Carissa Knapp to the post, effective today.
“I really do look forward to helping progressing our county’s goals — small and big,” she said after the appointment. “I’m just really proud to be from this county and to represent my home community.”
Her appointment was accepted by the legislators without opposition.
A Belmont Central School graduate, she holds a law degree from George Washington University, a master’s in community services administration from Alfred University as well as undergrad degrees from AU and Alfred State College.
The county administrator post was created in 1992, with John Margeson the first to hold the title. County administrators work as appointed managers of the county’s almost 500 employees, as well as being responsible for the county budget process and coordinating with various outside agencies and boards.
Knapp is the fourth to be appointed to the post in the last seven years.
Margeson retired in early 2013. The next administrator, Mitch Alger, left the post at the end of 2015 for a post in Steuben County. Tim Boyde, who previously served as county administrator in Centre County, Pa., served two and a half years in the roll before stepping down in early 2019.
The last administrator, Deborah McDonnell, took the post in June, but took a leave of absence in early October before resigning later that month. Since McDowell left, Boyde assisted Knapp as interim administrator.
Numerous other candidates were mulled for the position, with rumors circulating the post would be offered to former city of Hornell Mayor Shawn Hogan.
Over the past two months, county officials said, numerous applicants were considered for the position from across the state.
With Knapp taking the county’s top job, she is expected to immediately resign from her post as county attorney — which she began in 2018 after the resignation of 10-year county Attorney Tom Miner.
A search will now begin to fill the job as the county’s top legal counsel.