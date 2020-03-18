ALLEGANY — Before customers entered the Canticle Farm Market Tuesday, most would stop at the door and ask if the small shop had more than eight customers inside.

Once given the go-ahead, they entered and picked out a variety of naturally-grown vegetables and other goods sold in the market at 3809 Old State Road.

The market, currently open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, has implemented an occupancy rule to safeguard its staff and customers from the possible spread of coronavirus.

Another change in operation has been the curbside delivery of food to customers who have concerns with entering the shop, or other public venues during the pandemic scare in the world. Customers who would like the delivery of food to their vehicle need only drive up to the market, beep their horn and staff will bring them a list of produce and other goods to select for their purchase. Staff will then fill their order and bring it out to the vehicle for payment.

“People have come in and we’ve maintained the limit of eight (customers) at a time,” said Sister Melissa Scholl, president of Canticle Farm. “Nobody has found that difficult and everybody has appreciated that. We did have one person who drove up and she handed me her list (of produce) and the money to pay for it.

“One of our staff picked it up, waited in line with everybody else and took it to her car,” she said.

Scholl said this service will be continued while the coronavirus emergency continues. She also noted the market is looking into providing online orders, which will allow the staff to fill the customer’s request and have it ready when they arrive.

“As things change, we will keep on adjusting things so we can keep that (service) open,” Scholl added.

Scholl believes the market, which had a number of people stop by Tuesday, is fulfilling a need for people who want healthy, all-natural food during a time when public health is in question.

The all-natural farm, owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, not only sells produce to area residents, but also has community shareholders and provides educational programs, demonstrations and classes during the year to school children, youngsters and adults.

Mark Printz, farm manager, believes the national emergency with coronavirus will “get people to reevaluate their priorities” regarding the value of their food and knowing where and how it is grown.

“We’re in the healthcare business, we’re just on the preventative end,” he added. “This is a time for farmers to shine and get the response that they need.”

A customer at the shop, Diane Bilotta of Olean, said she visits the market regularly, and is glad they’re adjusting services to accommodate the community.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Bilotta said of the new changes. “There are a lot of older people who I’m sure will love it.”

Scholl said those who want to get outside during this time of quarantine and social distancing are welcome to stop at the market property and walk along a path in the back field or do the same at the South Nine Mile farm.

Printz said the farm also plans to harvest its carrot crop at approximately 10 a.m. today and visitors are welcome to observe or possibly help.