ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urges President Donald Trump to turn existing facilities like military bases or college dormitories into temporary medical centers.

As of Sunday afternoon, the statewide total of confirmed coronavirus cases had climbed to 729, with five reported deaths.

In an open letter to Trump over the weekend, the New York governor urged the president to deploy the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to leverage its expertise, equipment and personnel to retrofit and equip existing facilities — such as military bases or college dorms — to serve as temporary medical centers.

Cuomo also called on the president to allow states to certify more testing labs.

“Our goal is to slow the spread of the virus to a rate that the healthcare system can manage, and we’re doing that through aggressive testing and strong social distancing protocols,” Cuomo said. “But the anticipated wave of new cases threatens to crash our healthcare system, and we need national action from the federal government to address the quickly-evolving situation now.”

IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

• The New York DMV will move to appointment only to limit person-to-person contact, as directed by the governor. The DMV will also revert to regular business hours rather than extended hours the state implemented in recent weeks to help reduce lines.

• Cuomo asked Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to make a plan to reduce density in the court system, including limiting nonessential proceedings, without disrupting criminal justice system.

• Cuomo tasked SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras with working with counties to develop contingency plans in preparation for school closings, including how to provide meals to food insecure children and ensuring families have adequate access to childcare.

• New York City will close the nation’s largest public school system on Monday, sending more than 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The Associated Press reports a somber Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to close schools through at least April 20 and possibly for the school year, following a growing number of school closures in communities and entire states nationwide and mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others.

The mayor called it a “very troubling moment, a moment when I’m just distraught at having to take this action, but I became convinced over the course of today that there is no other choice.”

• Cuomo raised the possibility Sunday of mandatory business closings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He called on private businesses to voluntarily close or, if possible, direct their employees to work from home. If voluntary efforts do not work, he indicated he will consider ordering business closings.

“I’ve been talking to private businesses all across the state,” he said. “I am asking them to aggressively consider work from home strategies. I’m asking them to aggressively consider voluntary closings to help reduce density as a social responsibility to protect their work force...We could consider mandatory actions later on.”

Cuomo has already issued orders prohibiting large gatherings of more than 500 people or more than 50% of legal occupancy of a facility.