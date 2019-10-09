OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello on Tuesday proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Manufacturing Month, in conjunction with national efforts for the causes.
Joining the mayor to raise awareness for breast cancer was City Fire Chief Bob Bell and the firefighters of Platoon D of the fire department — decked out in custom T-shirts with pink lettering, the color of the breast cancer awareness ribbon.
In place of her regular invocation, Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, offered up a prayer for those battling breast cancer, those who have died of the disease and family members of those afflicted.
In addition, efforts to bring more eyes on the shortage of skilled workers in manufacturing were also lauded. Accepting the proclamation was Evelyn Sabina, head of the local Dream It. Do It. program which hosts events like the National Manufacturing Day tours on Friday which took more than 300 area youths through local factories.
Sabina said that many youths who have been involved with local factory tours while in school have grown up, gone to college and come back to Olean to work for the area’s manufacturers — and give tours to youths themselves, “coming full circle.”