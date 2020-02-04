OLEAN — The Olean Historical and Preservation Society has a new president, and it will conduct a reorganizational meeting Thursday to chart its path forward.
Steve Teachman, the new president, said the position had been vacant for about three years before he volunteered to fill it.
“I’ve been a lifelong resident of Olean, and I want to get the history out there,” he said. “I love the history.”
The meeting is intended to get the public more involved with the Society and the Olean Point Museum. Opened in 1998, the museum focuses on the history of Olean since its 1804 founding. Many artifacts on display represent the many industries which have called the city home over the past 200 years. Exhibits also include items from the two railroads, the Genesee Valley Canal and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Company.
The museum is located in the former carriage house on the city government-owned Fannie E. Bartlett House property.
“We want to regroup and recruit and get more people, new people, that want to become part of Olean’s history,” said Teachman. “I’ve got a lot of ideas to put historical markers up in the city of Olean and do other things and be more involved.
“We’re hoping to get people who are interested in history, but there hasn’t been an avenue for them to get involved.”
Teachman is looking to make some changes at the Olean Point Museum as well, including rotating exhibits designed to draw more visitation.
“I just want to get Olean’s history out there,” he explained.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bartlett House, and is open to the public.
“The main committee officers, we’ve got those set at this point, and then we’ll go into trying to get other people involved, get a direction and see what everybody wants to do and what their thoughts are,” stated Teachman.