PORTVILLE — The Pfeiffer Nature Center was the focus of their annual photo contest that ends today, so it’s not too late to grab your camera or smartphone and enter.
“This year we decided to have a photo display instead of just the contest,” said Betsy Wray, administrative assistant at Pfeiffer Nature Center. “We decided to combine it with pie and coffee.”
Pie in the Pavilion and an exhibit of the approximately 30 photos that were submitted, as well as the winners, will be celebrated at their Lillibridge Road property Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The free homemade pies and cakes will be served on a fine china plate to take home and other refreshments will be available.
People will also have the chance to vote in the “Public’s Choice” category, joining the winners in categories “Flora,” “Fauna” and “Pfeiffer Icons.”
The event is free for those who have submitted photographs for the contest and $5 per person for non-contest participants. Registration by today is appreciated but walk-ins are welcome.
Until today, Pfeiffer Nature Center will accept digital photo submissions to display at the photography exhibit. There is no fee to enter as these photos will not be judged nor awarded prizes. Simply submit any photo taken at either of their Portville properties at 1974 Lillibridge Road or on the east side of Yubadam Road.
Visit pfeiffernaturecenter.org for a rules; contest application or for more information.
Pictures can be emailed to pfeiffernature@gmail.com and the center will print them out, or they can be dropped off at their office, 14 S. Main St.
OTHER FALL events include Monday’s Forest Bathing, known in Japanese culture as “taking in the forest atmosphere,” according to Pfeiffer Nature Center.
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Lillibridge trails, participants will take a slower and more mindful pace as they “wander through the woods, taking in the wonders of this beautiful location through all five physical senses as well as our sixth, intuitive sense, and finish with witnessing the sunset.”
Cost is $5 per person and pre-registration is not required. Raindate is Sept. 27 and notice will be given on their website.
The Pfeiffer Fall Festival will be held Oct. 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. The free event will feature cider and doughnuts, “train” rides, pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, and costumes are encouraged as there will be trick or treating along the interpretive trail. Preregistration is required by 4 p.m. Oct. 3 and will be on a “first come, first serve” basis. Call 933-0187 or register online at pfeiffernaturecenter.org.