OLEAN — If you like to see your donation stay local, and your donation wouldn’t cost you anything but 45 minutes — your opportunity is Saturday.
ConnectLife, formerly known as Unyts, is a nonprofit community blood bank and organ procurement organization. They currently supply 100% of the blood used by Olean General Hospital — for you, your family or your neighbors.
“We started supplying Olean General Hospital in January of this past year,” said Amanda Farrell, director of donor recruitment at ConnectLife. “Everything stays local and because we’re relatively new to Olean General Hospital, we want to build up a regular supply of donors.”
To that end, ConnectLife is holding a blood drive Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Olean Center Mall.
“Through ConnectLife, both new and existing blood donors have an opportunity to help local patients right in our hospital,” said Timothy Finan, president and CEO of Olean General Hospital. “They help connect our community by giving people a way to help others, and ultimately save lives.”
Farrell explained that three lives can be saved by just one donor, as all components of blood are usable. Fortunately, everyone who is medically able can donate, because all types of blood are needed — especially now.
“Unfortunately, sickness has kind of used up the supply so if you’re lucky enough not to feel like the rest of us, come down and donate,” Farrell urged.
Finan also urges those who can donate blood in the community to do so for safety’s sake.
“The blood they collect stays local, helping nearly every hospital in our community maintain safe inventory levels for our patients,” he said.
To schedule an appointment, visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org and enter sponsor code 000582 or call (716) 529-4270. Donors must bring a photo ID.
ConnectLife is not only the primary supplier of blood products to Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, but also Kaleida Health; ECMC; Brooks-TLC Health Network; Eastern Niagara Hospital; Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center; and Wyoming County Community Health System.