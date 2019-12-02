PORTVILLE — Keynote Chorus will present its annual Winter Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. This festive afternoon of holiday carols, contemporary classics and the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah will take place in the Portville Central School auditorium.
Tickets for the concert are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and students. There will be a free door prize drawing for a beautiful poinsettia and Olean gift certificate.
The concert will present a great mix of songs and promises to make for a great afternoon of entertainment.
Since 1988, the Keynote Chorus has reached out to communities in the Southern Tier of New York state and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania through choral music. Keynote Chorus is a community chorus in which all are welcome to participate. Current membership totals approximately 40 members annually bringing together residents from local areas across the Southern Tier and Northern Pennsylvania.
The Keynote Chorus is directed by Shelley Wright and accompanied by Laurie Sledge. the Keynote Chorus concert was made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Tri-County Arts Council.