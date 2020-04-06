OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors has announced staff promotion, staff addition and its slate of officers.
Erica Dreher, who joined GOACC in May 2017 as member services coordinator, has been promoted to member services manager, effective Feb. 1.
Dreher’s primary focal point is on the needs of the chamber members. This includes counseling; provision of information services; membership retention and expansion; networking[ and other direct membership activities, including facilitation of major events that benefit members.
She also has taken over organization of the Chamber’s Olean Area Young Professionals and will lead the One Stop Operator oversight for the Workforce Development Board.
“Erica has done a wonderful job as administrative assistant but with some recent changes internally, it was decided to have a full-time staff member focused on the Chamber’s members and their employees,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “Our members are the backbone of our organization and we thank the board for allowing us the dedicated full-time staff member to oversee our members.”
Lisa Carpenter has joined GOACC staff effective March 16 as its full-time administrative assistant. Carpenter, a life-long resident of Olean, will provide program and administrative support to the GOACC staff, to ensure the achievement of fiscal and program goals established by the organization.
“Lisa will be a great addition to the Chamber staff. She is the Chamber’s front-line person — one of the most important people in any organization. These front-line workers perform the difficult tasks needed to keep operations running smoothly, all with a smile on their face,” Yanetsko said.
At the January GOACC board of director’s meeting, the board announced its slate of officers for the 2020 year: President, Mari Howard, Intandem; Vice-President, Vicki Blessing, Park Centre Development; Secretary, Jason Crisafulli; and Treasurer, Adam Jester, Southern Tier Technical Services, LLC.
New to the Board for the 2020 term includes: Jester; Dennis Pezzimenti, Howard Hanna Professionals, and John Stahley, Siemens Dresser-Rand. Andrew Caya will serve in the ex-officio role for 2020.
The board also thanked Matthew Kahm and Tim O’Keefe for their service to the chamber as board directors, as their final terms were at the end of 2019.