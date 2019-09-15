FRANKLINVILLE – Despite the rain overnight that left cloudy skies Saturday morning, the sun came out above the crowded sidewalks where people gathered in Park Square for the second annual Fall for Franklinville.
“We enjoy it,” said Sharon Gadomski of Franklinville, who was there with her husband John. “It brings a lot of people into town.” John said they liked the crafts, and with twice the number of vendors as last year, there was a lot to look over.
Jeff Brooks of Franklinville was watching his wife Wendy looking over the homemade bath products.
“It’s a community gathering here,” he said, digging into his wallet as his wife Wendy decided what she wanted. “They have a chicken barbecue. We listen to music.”
His wife agreed. “We like to see things going on in the village and we’re here to support our friend, who’s playing soon,” Wendy Brooks said.
The friend was “Jolly Roger,” Roger Pettengill, a musician and local favorite. The Chillbilly’s followed him, playing until the end of the festival at 4 p.m. The musical entertainment will continue tonight at Legend’s with Darkwater Duo beginning at 8:30 p.m.
An antique and exotic car cruise lined Chestnut Street with about a dozen vehicles from local car enthusiasts and as far away as the Buffalo Exotic Car Club.
Harrison Newark of Ellicottville was looking on as his friend, Devon Fish of Franklinville, was cranking an old apple cider hand press brought by the Ischua Valley Historical Society. Festival-goers were able to bring their own apples to press themselves for cider to take home and watch the old-fashioned method of cider-making before industrial presses were invented.
According to David Fish of Franklinville, a half-bushel of apples will make approximately one to 1 ½ gallons of cider.
“It depends on the apples, the brand of apples,” Fish said. “The juicer the apple the more cider it will make.”
He said that a variety of apples makes cider a little tart, not necessitating the need to add sugar.
David Fish’s father, Al, was busy demonstrating the art of forging metal work with Paul Smith of Lyndon. They were making spatulas and forks with twisted handles, forging the metal with hand cranked bellows that got the fire between 1,800 and 2,000 degrees.
“The harder it’s cranked, the hotter it gets,” Al Fish explained. “We’re heating up the iron now so we can make the twist in the handle.”
Food vendors were kept busy as festival goers bought cooked-on-site mini donuts and fried dough from Mister O’s food truck; Legend’s Bar & Grill cooked a summer favorite, chicken barbecue; and the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts kept busy selling hot dogs, drinks and bake sale items.
The historical society also hosted an open house at the Miner’s Cabin from 1 to 4 p.m.