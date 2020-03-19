LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County opened its Emergency Operations Center Thursday morning to monitor and manage the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency.

At this time, the EOC will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week for the duration of the event, said Cattaraugus County Emergency Services Director Chris Baker.

A hotline number has been established to field non-emergency calls with questions regarding the county’s current test and quarantine numbers and any questions related to COVID-19.

The number is (716) 938-9119. This number is available daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additional numbers that may be of help include:

• Cattaraugus County Health Department (716) 373-8050.

• Cattaraugus County Department of Aging (716) 373-8032.

“This situation is unique and constantly changing,” Baker said. “We continue monitoring the status of COVID-19 both within Cattaraugus County and worldwide. At this time we have zero positive cases in the county.”

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Cattaraugus County has 82 people in mandatory quarantine, 14 in precautionary quarantine, and 33 test samples awaiting results, Baker said.

A mandatory quarantine: Person has been in close contact (within six feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19, or a person who has traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

A precautionary quarantine: Person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but not displaying symptoms, or a person who is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact and is not displaying symptoms.

A county website that has been created to share Coronavirus/ COVID-19 information: https://www.cattco.org/term/coronavirus and to follow ongoing updates on our Facebook pages:

Cattaraugus County Individual & Family Emergency Preparedness @CattCoPrepared and

Cattaraugus County Health Department @CattCoHealth.

Baker said the Department of Aging, Community Services, Social Services, Public Works, Sheriff, Economic Development and Information Services and Emergency Services are staffing the EOC. Also there are the County Administrator’s office, County Attorney’s Office, County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, Human Resources and fire coordinators.

“Our job is to solve problems and get them what they need,” Baker told the Olean Times Herald. “The biggest need is personal protection equipment.” Initial orders have not been filled. “We’re waiting for a truck now. We’re also trying to find creative ways.”

To obtain goggles for eye protection for first responders and health workers, Emergency Services put out a call to schools that are now closed with a request for goggles.

“Portville responded immediately with 130 sets of goggles,” Baker said. “Another school had 55 sets.”

Baker said, “You have to think out of the box. One of the great things about this emergency is that everybody’s got a stake in it. Everybody’s helping. We’re monitoring social media too.”

Baker reminds everyone that “this is the early stage. We have to prepare for the next level. Dr. Kevin Watkins, the public health director and the Health Department “have been phenomenal.”

The biggest challenge facing county officials at this point is getting equipment here that will be needed to fight COVID-19 — particularly personal protective equipment.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)