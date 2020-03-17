LITTLE VALLEY — In another response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Cattaraugus County will reduce its workforce by one-half under an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The 50% reduction extends to all local governments as well.

County lawmakers met in executive session for two hours Monday night to discuss the issue. The meeting was held behind closed doors to discuss personnel matters, according to County Administrator Jack Searles.

“It is another preventative measure to help effectively blunt the negative impact of the virus,” Searles told the Olean Times Herald Tuesday.

An update in the county’s COVID-19 information showed a jump in mandatory quarantines to 32 on Tuesday from seven on Monday. Searles provided no reason for the jump. Another nine are in precautionary quarantine.

So far, seven individuals from the county have tested negative for COVID-19, Searles said. Another 13 tests are pending. One person who was in precautionary quarantine for 14 days was released on Tuesday.

The number of people who are currently in isolation and those who have been released because of a negative test or because they completed a 14-day isolation is up to 55.

Searles said department heads were to provide his office with lists of employees who could effectively work from home, as well as those non-essential staff who want to work from home. He plans to review the list of non-essential employees with County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer beginning Wednesday.

All employees would continue to be paid. Some will be reassigned to duties in other departments. For example, some Public Works employees were put to work delivering Meals on Wheels Tuesday after volunteer drivers over age 60 were excluded from delivery over concern or their health.

The job of delivering Meals on Wheels throughout the county just got bigger on Tuesday when the county closed 12 elderly dining sites including the Olean Senior Center. Meals on Wheels deliveries were to be made to those new recipients starting today.

Some departments, like nursing homes, the county jail and some Sheriff’s Office, Public Works and Health Department employees are exempt, Serles said.

The county has about 1,350 employees, half of whom will be affected by the temporary reduction. Every employee who works from home will reduce potential exposure, Searles said.

The remaining employees in county offices will be asked to help provide core services while others remain at home doing other necessary work, Searles said.

