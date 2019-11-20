BRADFORD, Pa. — Journey Health System, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Bradford, has named Jill Dunn vice president of institutional advancement.
In this new position, Dunn will be responsible for planning, managing and implementing activities that increase, diversify and sustain philanthropic support for JHS and its affiliates. She has over 20 years of fundraising experience, most recently at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford as the executive director of institutional advancement and managing director of the Bradford Educational Foundation.
There she helped successfully complete a $20 million campaign that supported capital projects and endowments for the campus.
Prior to that, she was the director of development at the Jamestown Community College Foundation for six years and worked in the advancement division at St. Bonaventure University for nine years.
Dunn holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration as well as an MBA from St. Bonaventure University.
Founded in July 2015, JHS provides integration and administrative services to affiliates across Pennsylvania, including Beacon Light Behavioral Health System of Bradford, Beacon Light Adult Residential Services (Ramsbottom) and the Dickinson Center.