OLEAN — A few thousand dollars and a trip to Walmart will make dozens of Christmases brighter this year thanks to Dresser-Rand employees.
United Steelworkers Local 4601, which represents hundreds of the employees at the Paul Clark Drive facility in North Olean, collected funds through the year from raffles to help more than 60 youths this holiday season, said union member Bill Feldman. Then, when it comes time for the holidays, the union solicits names and information on children in need from area organizations and churches before heading to the store.
This year, the workers raised more than $8,000.
Union workers at the plant since it opened in 1916 have long been counted on for charitable giving for helping area children or groups like the Red Cross, according to Times Herald articles over the past 100 years. While a longstanding tradition, union members have raised around $90,000 for the program since 2005.
With the cash in hand, “we set them loose for hours,” on Thursday, Feldman said, with Walmart providing a 10% discount on everything purchased.
Warm clothes like hats, boots and jackets are the priority when it comes to picking out gifts, Feldman said.
“We don’t load them up with toys,” he said, but added that some are included in the shopping as Christmas with just clothes under the tree isn’t any kid’s idea of Christmas morning.
After shopping, all the goodies were taken back to the union hall on North Union Street for sorting and distribution. A handful of workers from Project Head Start stopped in Friday morning to pick up several carloads of goods for distribution.
“Thank you so much for all of this,” said Mary Carlton, a family support worker at Head Start.
“You do all the hard work — spending money is the easy part,” Feldman joked.
The workers raise money throughout the year, Feldman said, through raffles and drawings. Last year, around $4,600 was raised.
“This was a good year,” Feldman said, noting workers are busy fulfilling orders and have been racking up overtime. “If it weren’t for the guys at the plant, we wouldn’t be able to do this.
“The publicity helped, too,” he added, with more people getting in touch with the program for assistance.
A few names were added in recent days, Feldman said, including a family that lost its home and others in need.
In addition to Head Start in Olean, ACCORD Corp. in Belmont and a group in Bradford helped get names of youths to support, he added, with a drop-off also held in Bradford.
Some charitable groups – ACCORD, the Olean Food Pantry and the Warming House – will see direct financial aid, said union member Dean Campbell.
Any worker at the plant will be able to get them in touch with the program’s leadership, he added.