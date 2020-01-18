OLEAN — Another city brownfield cleanup has been declared complete by the state.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported this week that it has certified the cleanup requirements at 202 Franklin St. under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.
The 5.159-acre site sits between Interstate 86 and Franklin Street, and between the railroad right-of-way and Hysol Park. Much of the area is a parking lot used by SolEpoxy employees. The property is owned by Silence Dogood, LLC, the corporation which owns the SolExpoy campus.
The cleanup project included:
Excavation and removal around 365 cubic yards of buried debris.
Removal of an 8,000-gallon underground storage tank, piping and contaminated soil.
Pavement, sidewalks and a 2-foot clean soil cover.
A long-term site management plan and an environmental easement on the property.
Over the past 150 years, the DEC reported the site housed boilers, a power plant, and painting, wood alcohol and paper pulp operations.
For more than 60 years, the property was owned by Dexter Corp. The plant across Franklin Street was founded as the Dexter Electronic Materials Division in 1948, which made encapsulants and coatings under the HYSOL brand name. The company was known locally as Dexter HYSOL. In 2001 Dexter Corp. sold the Olean plant to Loctite Corp., a division of Henkel Corp. of Dusseldorf, Germany. Henkel announced the plant was to be closed by 2011.
Later, a team of investors took over operations and founded SolEpoxy Inc., which develops and manufactures similar compounds for various industries globally.
The DEC reports there are more than half a dozen brownfield parcels in the Brownfield Opportunity Area in the neighborhood. Most received their status after decades of pollution beginning in the late 19th century from oil refineries. Later, fertilizer and encapsulants were produced by manufacturers in the area.
Several large-scale cleanups have been completed — and redevelopment of several sites has moved forward, including the Olean Gateway site now seeing a hotel construction project, industrial solar energy projects on both sides of Interstate 86, and light industry.
The most recent was the cleanup at 229 Homer St., which the DEC reported was complete In December 2018.