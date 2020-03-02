OLEAN — New York State Police announced Saturday that three area residents are each facing a charge of second-degree burglary in the city.
Layton T. Walker, 20, of Bradford, Pa., Lilly M. Willover, 19, of Cuba, and an unidentified 18-year-old New York state woman, are each facing the second-degree burglary charge, a class C felony.
Walker was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
Walker was reported held on his charges while Willover and the unidentified woman were each released on their own recognizance.
- Friday, 6:44 p.m., Derek D. Hittle, 26, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and two traffic infractions. He is due to appear in Olean City Court March 12.
- Saturday, 8:16 p.m., Elisabeth E. Krisher, 29, of Cheektowaga, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and a traffic infraction. He is due to appear in Olean City Court March 12.
- Sunday, 8:50 a.m., Johnathan M. Oshell, 32, of North Collins, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing a drone valued at $349 from Kohl’s. He is due to appear in Olean City Court at an unspecified date.
- OLEAN — Gabriel J. Melkioty, 19, of Olean, was charged at 8:38a.m. Saturday on a violation of probation warrant issued through Cattaraugus County. He was taken directly to Cattaraugus County Jail and scheduled to appear in Cattaraugus County Court at a later date.
- ANGELICA — Kaine D. Bunker, 22, of Olean, was charged at 11:45 a.m. Friday with third-degree arson and third-degree grand larceny, both class C felonies. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Friday on Jericho Hill and Kanyon roads. Beth A. Ueblacker, 41, of Alfred Station, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HUME
AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:31 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 N. and Tuckers Corners Road. Louis F. Kaminski III, 20, of Eden and Jennifer M. Hunt, 49, of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
OLEAN — Erica L. Niver, 40, of Olean, was charged at 6:10 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 and Graves Road. Austin K. Wilber, 21, of Smethport, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Phillippi Road. Eugene E. Wroblewski, 60, of Cheektowaga, and Gabrielle M. Griffo, 28, of Freedom, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.ALLEGANY — Arthur E. Hayes, 41, of Allegany, was charged at 10:10 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.OLEAN — Adam S. McLeon, 26, of Duke Center, Pa., was charged at 11:05 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:57 p.m. Saturday on South Main and Colwell streets. Robert L. Fiske, 32, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as a driver. The other was reportedly a 17-year-old Portville boy. No injuries were reported.FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday on Maple Grove Road. James E. Close, 36, of Franklinville, and Kenneth H. Cornell, 34, of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.ANDOVER
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday on Route 19A and County Route 27. James D. Nusbickel, 52, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 417 and Barrett Hill Road. Cassandra L. Jacobs, 27, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were
ALLEGANY — Jason C. Sawn, 35, and Kylene M. Hellriegel, 35, both of Salamanca, were each charged at 11:29 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. They were each issued an appearance ticket.ANGELICA
— Linda L. Rail, 56, of Little Valley, was charged at 10:14 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:38 a.m. Sunday on Route 19 and County Road 16. April D. Kirch, 30, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.