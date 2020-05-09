OLEAN — Two Olean residents were arrested in Delevan Thursday for allegedly possessing more than 16 ounces of marijuana.
Megan E. Ford, 33, and Vincent R. Lent, 25, were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony.
Lent was released with an appearance ticket. Ford’s status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Joshua T. Sylvester, 38, of Auburn, was charged with attempted petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket for Wellsville Village Court on June 23.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Daniel T. Wellington, 31, of Great Valley, was charged at 5:51 a.m. Thursday with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. Thursday on County Roads 9 and 31. Jeannie L. Mead, 67, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS