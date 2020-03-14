OLEAN — Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the result of an investigation from the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services has resulted in felony charges against a Machias woman.
The incident dated back to 2015, when Brittany J. Goss, 28, of Machias, allegedly received $6,664 in public assistance benefits by concealing and failing to report household income.
Goss was charged at 12:30 p.m. Thursday with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.
After turning herself in, Goss was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Olean City Court April 14.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:05 a.m., no injuries were reported in a vehicle-deer accident on Olean-Portville Road. A vehicle operated by Jessica M. Golisano, 32, of Portville, was traveling westbound when a deer ran out, striking the vehicle.
- Thursday, 8 a.m., no injuries were reported in a vehicle-deer accident on Buffalo Street. A vehicle operated by Amanda B. Hall, 35 of Olean, was traveling southbound when a deer ran out, striking the vehicle.
- Friday, 11 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Linda K. Phillips, 72, of Delevan, was backing out of a parking space when it pulled forward, striking a parked vehicle registered to Cattaraugus Rehab.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. Thursday on Olean-Portville and Dugan roads. An unidentified 18-year-old Portville woman was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 S. and Hood Road. Suann M. Beil, 66, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday on First and West Union streets. Delores A. Thompson, 57, of Allegany, was identified as a driver. An unidentified 18-year-old Allegany woman was reported to be the other driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS