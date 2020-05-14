Olean Police
- Friday, 4:12 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Front Street near Main Street. A vehicle operated by Michael A. Bean, 28, of 17 Bristol St., Cuba, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Madeleine M. Gasdik, 62, of Wellsville, which was stopped at a red light.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Ashlee M. Dreas, 35, of Genesee, Pa., was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Dreas was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. May 4 on First Street. Dustin L. Ginnery and Brittany N. Collins were identified as the drivers. R.A. Slaugenhaupt II was identified as the owner of an involved parked vehicle. One injury was reported. Ginnery was issued an unspecified citation.
- LYNDON — Jason J. Czerminski, 25, of 1833 Raub Road, Lyndon, was charged at 2:30 a.m. Friday with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Czerminski was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PERSIA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:42 a.m. Saturday on Route 62. J.J. Heitzenrater was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — Robert M. Devaul, 49, of 12761 Route 394, Randolph, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a felony bench warrant. Devaul was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 219. Margaret M. Brezowski was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday on Route 242. Joel A. Winship and Jonathan A. Pratt were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported. Winship was issued an unspecified citation.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday on Route 240 near Gooseneck Road. Shelley R. Jerge, 69, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY