Olean Police
- Friday, 12:29 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the Delaware Park Centre parking lot near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Jennifer L. Therrien, 29, of 88 Winter St., Bradford, Pa., was backing up when it reportedly struck a parked vehicle occupied by Kasey M. Hayes, 45, of 3272 Five Mile Road, Allegany.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Clara J. Hammond, 53, of Belfast, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported March 6 on North Main Street. Hammond was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. March 26 in the Grand Slam Restaurant parking lot on Route 417. Charles W. Holtz was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday on East Flats Road. Sean W. Lexer was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:39 a.m. Monday on Irvine Mills Road. According to deputies, the unidentified driver left the scene and unspecified charged are pending. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — Vincent F. Carcone, 23, of Belmont, and Tiffany A. Maine, 22, of Herkimer, were each charged at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, all class A misdemeanors. Carcone was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date. Maine’s status was not reported.
- FREEDOM— Stephanie L. Szabo, 41, of Arcade, and Kenny R. Everts, 38, of Franklinville, were each charged at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Everts was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported March 26. Szabo and Everts were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 26. Joshua Caleb Ford, 42, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE