WELLSVILLE — Amanda Joyce-Phelps has been promoted to director of Allegany County United Way.
She joined ACUW in the summer of 2018 as program manager. Prior to joining the United Way she received her education at Alfred State College and was elected to and served as the town clerk of Andover for almost six years.
Joyce-Phelps has strong ties to Allegany County, having resided there for her entire life.
“I have a deep love for this community and feel blessed to be able to live and raise my family here,” she said. “Allegany County is such a special place with incredible potential. Growing up here, I was taught the importance of giving back. And that even the smallest gesture can make a huge difference in someone’s day, or perhaps their life.”
“I am grateful to be part of an organization that allows me to not only continue to give back to my community but to also pass those lessons on to others,” she said.
Joyce-Phelps went on to say that ACUW is gearing up for activities in the coming months.
The United Way asks that anyone interested in volunteering to prepare income taxes to call (585) 593-0020.
“The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program is a valuable asset to Allegany County, preparing hundreds of tax returns each year at no cost to taxpayers,” she said.
Because of the generosity of donors, ACUW was also able to fund 22 programs this past year through 18 local non-profit partner agencies. These programs serve people of all ages and provide many with the basic needs they may not have access to otherwise.
“Our 2020 Campaign is also in full swing,” Joyce-Phelps said. “Our goal is to impact even more lives this coming year. ... Your gifts help ensure children are safe and have access to both healthy food and a good education, that hard working families have the tools they need to thrive, and older residents stay healthy and in their homes as long as possible. Please consider giving this year.”
For more information or to donate, visit www.acuw.com or call (585) 593-0020.
Joyce-Phelps lives in Andover with her husband and three children. She spends her spare time volunteering for her local youth sports organizations and helping with various fundraisers.