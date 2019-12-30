BELMONT — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office continues its tradition of supporting the local Shop with a Cop program.
The department’s annual Beard for Bucks (BFB) program permits officers to grow beards from Oct. 1 through Dec 31, provided they make a donation to the department’s charitable efforts. Female officers participate in a 50/50 drawing.
This year’s BFB program resulted in a recent $1,400 gift to the Allegany County Area Foundation’s Shop With A Cop Fund.
“We really appreciate the generosity the sheriff’s office has shown to the Shop With A Cop program,” said Allegany County Area Foundation Executive Director Bruce Campbell. “Generosity with resources in making donations like this and generosity with their time participating in the activities the fund supports, like the recent Foster Care Christmas Party.”
“We are happy that the foundation has taken over the Shop With A Cop fund, so we can continue to provide gifts to children who are less fortunate,” said Sheriff Whitney.