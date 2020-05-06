ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone School District administrators expect no tax increase for 2020-21 and plan to mail out absentee ballots to all registered voters for the school budget and board election on June 9.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi told board of education members this week the absentee voting process, under the direction of the New York State Education Department, will eliminate the need for voters to travel to the polling place during the coronavirus pandemic.
In commenting on the budget, which hasn't been completed, Giannicchi said administrators and the board didn’t “feel it would be fair to put out any tax raise at this point" considering the economic conditions because of the pandemic.
“The great unknown going forward are the state rollbacks for aid,” he said. “(The state) is going to have different periods of the year where they could cut your aid and that could end up hurting us a little bit in the future.”
He said the district is looking at ways to save funds such as holding back on equipment purchases that would include school buses. Giannicchi reiterated that everything is contingent on the amount of state aid received, or cut.
As for the mailing of ballots, he said the process is expected to cost the district more than $10,000.
“It’s just daunting when you think of getting (the ballots) all out and getting them back and counting them,” Giannicchi remarked. “But it is what it is.”
As for graduation plans for the 110 seniors on June 27, Giannicchi said this is all up in the air at present.
“We’re meeting with Dr. (Kevin) Watkins in a Zoom meeting Thursday,” he said of the public health director for the Cattaraugus County Health Department. “I don’t have a medical background so I think we’ll rely on the medical experts on what we can and can’t do. We’re not going to put any students or their families at risk.”
Giannicchi added, “We want to do something in some way, but it’s what can we do based on the limitations we have.”
He said graduation speeches by the valedictorian and salutatorian are being written by the two top students and will be recorded “somewhere within the ceremony.”
As for general news in the district, Giannicchi said the schools continue to deliver approximately 6,000 meals a week, comprising breakfast and lunch, to students in the district.
“We’re doing about 590 breakfasts and lunches a day,” he added. “They’re a well-oiled machine, our cafeteria workers are to be admired.”
Also helping with the process are aides, drivers and principals from the schools.
“It’s a culmination of people putting their efforts forward,” he noted. “It’s definitely a necessity.”
As for other news from the district, administrators said the board of education meetings for May 19 and June 2 have been cancelled. Those meetings have been rescheduled to May 26, with a budget hearing slated for 6 p.m. followed by a board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both can be viewed on Zoom. In addition, the June 16 board meeting has been changed to June 23.