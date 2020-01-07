ANDOVER — Bagpipes and haggis will rule the night in Andover Jan. 18 as Scottish culture will be celebrated at the 11th annual Burns Supper.
“Just in case you didn’t have enough at the 2019 holiday celebrations, there is one more traditional party squeezed in between New Year ‘s Eve and Ground Hog’s Day,” said organizer Steve Walker.
To Scots, Burns is “The Bard” and is remembered and celebrated by Scots and their descendants worldwide. His birthday, Jan. 25, has been observed as a special occasion for more than 200 years.
Walker explained that although he was a celebrity in literary circles and high society of Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, in late 18th century, his poetry was often in the vernacular Scots dialect and was the product of the rural, rustic farm folk of Burns’ life as an Ayrshire plowman
This annual celebration of Scottish music, poetry and food is held at the social hall of the Andover Presbyterian Church.
Pat Kane, the Balladeer of the Southern Tier, will entertain with Celtic fiddle and song accompanied by Kathy Snediker on keyboards.
Bagpipes are also a highlight of a traditional Burns Supper, with a highlight being the marching of the haggis into the dining room, this year lead by a bagpiper Chet Norton of Whitesville.
The haggis, a Scottish dish made of ground sheep parts, oatmeal and onions, is then ceremoniously addressed, or praised by the recitation of Burns’ poem, “Ode to a Haggis.”
Haggis is just the appetizer of a meal of cock-a-leekie soup, beef, vegetables, shortbread and dessert that will be prepared by Chelsea Wallace.
Also among the traditional features of a Burns dinner is “The Immortal Memory,” a tribute to Burns. Terry Morgan, professor emeritus at Alfred State College and an enthusiastic Burns scholar, will make this presentation.
Seating is limited to 60 participants. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations may be made at Walker Metalsmiths, 1 Main St. Call (607) 478-8567 for more information.