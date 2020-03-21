I realize I haven’t given you enough breakfast options. I hope you are eating your oatmeal and fruit most days but here is an alternative to try once in a while.

I have made these, admittedly with chicken sausage and spinach and I have enjoyed them.

There are only about 30 calories in a large portabello mushroom and its nutritional value is low but it makes a great vehicle to hold other foods. You can make great appetizers with them or mini pizzas, using them as the “crust” for the sauce and toppings. In this case, I want you to use the portabello for eggs.

Eggs are a great way to start your day once in a while. One egg has only 75 calories but 7 grams of high-quality protein. They are packed with disease-fighting nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin and have a good amount of vitamins and minerals.

By the way, lutein and zeaxanthin are very important eye nutrients that may reduce your risk for macular degeneration and cataracts; and carotenoids provide antioxidants to enhance your immune system, so eggs truly are beneficial.

Give this recipe a try. It’s something different and I think you’ll like it.

BREAKFAST PORTABELLOS (serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 large portabella caps (about 4-5” round), cleaned plus stalks and gills removed be careful not to break the sides or bottom

1 to 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

8 large eggs

1 TBSP chopped chives (dried or fresh)

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh spinach

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400F with the rack in the upper third rack of the oven.

2. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top.

3. Taking a pastry brush and brush the outside of the mushrooms.

4. Set the mushroom cap-size up on cooling rack.

5. Add the chives, cheddar and spinach now.

6. Carefully crack 2 eggs into each cap (if you can only fit one, only add one).

7. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

8. Place in the oven and bake for 15-25 minutes or until the whites are opaque and set. The yolks will be runny when the whites are set but you can cook for longer if you do not want runny yolks.

9. Remove from the oven and enjoy!

NOTE: I have made these and I scrambled the eggs, cheddar and spinach together and then poured the mixture into each cap. It’s just an alternative to “sunny side up” eggs.

(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietitian. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)