Every so often, I like a good baked potato and, in that case, I like to make a meal out of it. Rather than smothering it with cheese and bacon, I suggest a different approach and instead of a russet, try a sweet potato.
Now, if you absolutely can’t find a sweet potato, go ahead and use a yam. Nutritionally, yams don’t have as much vitamin C and beta-carotene as sweet potatoes, but they are a bit richer in potassium and manganese. The taste is very similar as well as the caloric content, with sweet potatoes containing just a little less than yams.
The recipe I am giving you today is a meal in itself. I would add a small pear for dessert and call it complete.
Now, if you wanted to add meat to this potato, when you pull the potato out of the oven, top it with 2 ounces of cooked ground turkey or crumbled chicken sausage. I stress though, that this meal is complete without the addition of any meat.
For other variations, instead of pepperoncini, you could try fennel. Roast it right along with the broccoli rabe and chop it up to add to the potato. Any addition to this baked potato depends on your taste though so don’t be afraid to experiment.
BAKED SWEET POTATO (serving 2)
2 medium sweet potatoes (each 8-10 ounces), scrubbed and wiped clean
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
6 oz broccoli rabe, with tough ends trimmed
½ can (7 oz) cannellini or pinto beans, drained and rinsed
¼ up chopped pepperoncini
Flaky salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prick potatoes all over with a fork. Rub with 1 tablespoon oil; season with kosher salt. Place directly on top rack, with a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet on rack below. Roast 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, toss broccoli rabe with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with kosher salt and pepper. Carefully remove parchment from lower baking sheet; add broccoli rabe in a single layer. Roast, tossing once, until tender and bright green and potatoes are soft and oozing, 15 minutes.
Transfer vegetables to a cutting board; let cool slightly, then chop broccoli rabe into bite-size pieces. Split sweet potatoes open; mash lightly with a fork. Top with broccoli rabe, beans, and pepperoncini. Serve, drizzled with oil and sprinkled with flaky salt.
