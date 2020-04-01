Many of us are sheltered at home during this pandemic. Some of us are not leaving the house at all and others are minimizing any contact with anyone.

Whatever the case, as a healthcare provider, I cannot stress enough to limit contact as much as possible and remain at home if you are able. This virus is deadly and very easily spread. It’s so hard to comprehend because it isn’t tangible but I assure you, just because you can’t see something, doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

PLEASE, stay home and limit your contact with others.

So, I got to thinking. We all have a kitchen cupboard that we stockpile with foods that we know we’re going to use at some point but never seem to ... always saving them for a time when we might need them.

Well, you need them now, and instead of running out to the store why not use what you have in that cupboard?

I bet we all have at least one box of pasta/macaroni. Cook it and drain it. Drop it back in the pan and add a couple of tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

No olive oil? OK, use two tablespoons of butter but just this time. Cook it for another minute over medium heat to coat the pasta and then add a cup or so of peas, broccoli or green beans (frozen, fresh or canned).

Cook another two minutes and serve. If you have some parmesan, sprinkle it on the serving.

Another easy dish is a stir-fry, and there are many options to make one.

Start with a medium to large fry pan, depending on how many you want to serve. Assemble all of your ingredients before you do anything. You’ll want a protein — chicken strips, beef strips, seafood, turkey strips, etc.

Next, you’ll want cooked rice. At this point, although I always prefer brown rice, use whatever rice you have. Lastly, vegetables — canned, frozen, fresh — it doesn’t matter at this time. Use carrots, peas, onions, asparagus, beans, celery, most anything that will hold up in cooking a stir fry. You can even add sliced mushrooms.

Now that you have all of your components, place the pan on the burner and add a couple of tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and allow to heat for about one minute. On medium high heat, add the protein and cook for a couple of minutes, stirring constantly.

If the vegetables you are using (broccoli, beans, carrots, celery) need to be cooked longer, add them when you add the protein. If you are using something like asparagus, add them after the protein is cooked through. Since the rice is already cooked, add that at the end, stirring constantly.

To season the stir-fry, salt and pepper when the dish is almost finished cooking, but adding a little soy sauce always enhances the flavor. Low sodium soy sauce is preferable but, again, we don’t want to go out to the store so use what you have.

Some people like to crack an egg or two at the very end of the cooking time. This is strictly optional but if you do it, stir it in quickly. Some like to top off the dish with peanuts or pumpkin seeds. Whatever you choose is fine. You are improvising here.

If you are cooking a seafood stir fry, keep in mind that the shrimp, fish or scallops will cook much faster so you don’t want to keep them in the pan as long. The whole idea of a stir-fry is to cook the meal quickly.

There is enough nutrition in dishes like this and, look at it this way, you’re cleaning out your cupboard. These meals should only take you about 7 minutes at the most to prepare.

And, who knows? Maybe you’ll come up with a very creative dish as you improvise. Whatever the case, stay well and stay safe and we’ll all get through this.

(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietitian. She has been practicing at the Olean Medical Group since 2015.)