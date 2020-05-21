Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cattaraugus County residents, the county Health Department said Thursday. That brings the number of positive cases to 55.

There are 16 active COVID-19 cases among county residents. Three people are hospitalized at Olean General Hospital, with two on ventilators. A fourth person is hospitalized at Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital.

The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now 16 as there are 37 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

There remain 50 residents in quarantine at their homes. There have been 2,799 people tested and 2,503 tests returned negative.

The 54th confirmed case is a male resident who resides in the southeast section of the county, according to the Health Department.

He developed fever, chills, congestion, nausea and body aches, and was seen at a local WellNow Urgent Care clinic on May 16 when he was tested for COVID-19. His test results on May 21 indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The 55th confirmed case is a male resident who resides in the northwest part of the county. He was admitted into a health center where he was tested for COVID-19 on May 4 and the test result was negative. On May 19 he developed fever and chills and was tested again — the results this time indicated that he was positive for the virus.

“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited,” a Health Department spokesman said.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director for Cattaraugus County, said, “We continue to ask our residents to hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19 otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk.

“If travel is necessary, please wear a face covering while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people,” Watkins added.

He reiterated that if residents experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care providers Avoid going to an urgent care center or hospital emergency without calling first.

Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.