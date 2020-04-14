In these uncertain times, area veterans have come together to assist other veterans in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Normally, the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer-to-Peer Program would be sponsoring events to head off the effects of post-traumatic stress or assisting returning veterans to reassimilate into the civilian world. But the organization has shifted gears during the coronavirus pandemic to do what military personnel are used to doing — helping each other out.

Jessica Higgins, a U.S. Army veteran and director of the peer-to-peer group for Cattaraugus County, is working with retired Master Sgt. Frank Morales of Portville and veteran Sara Hillyard of the Allegany County peer-to-peer program to get meals to veterans in need.

More than 70 meals have been delivered since the effort began some three weeks ago, according to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean Coulter, professor of military science at St. Bonaventure University, and retired Brigadier Gen. Arthur Austin of Cuba.

“This small, core group of local veterans, who have maintained an active presence in the area, has a powerhouse of resources that they have brought to bear during this crisis,” they say.

Two restaurants, Fyre and Ice in Portville and Fusion on Main Street in Allegany participated in the initial meal drive for veterans. The Warming House in Olean, operated by St. Bonaventure and community volunteers, is also set to provide meals, as is Moonwinks in Cuba.

The team’s goal is to provide to veterans “a little piece of normalcy” with a plate from a local restaurant or a great homestyle meal from the Warming House. The program not only seeks to help veterans but also the local businesses that have assisted local veteran initiatives over the year.

Military and civilian experts have advised the group with guidance on how to keep the population it is supporting safe, as well as the group’s directors and volunteers, as they work on behalf of those who have honorably served from World War II to very recently.

While delivering meals, the Dwyer volunteers follow CDC recommendations, wearing face masks and gloves. Volunteer drivers drop meals off at veterans’ homes, minimizing personal contact, and veterans who order pick-up meals may wait in their vehicles as volunteers walk items over.

For more information, contact Higgins at (716) 307-8548 or Hillyard at 790-0395 or shillyard@oleanilc.org. Follow the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer-to-Peer Program’s Facebook page Allegany/Catt County Veterans Peer to Peer Program.

The Dwyer program is operated through Directions in Independent Living.