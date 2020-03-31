Local gasoline prices have dropped 53 cents since early March. Too bad far fewer drivers can take advantage of the price drop due to social distancing, lack of travel, workplaces shuttered and working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while the $2.21/gallon, which was the most-posted price for regular in Olean on Tuesday, looks low, local prices still have a ways to go to catch up to the national average. AAA reported Tuesday that the average price for gas in the U.S. was $1.997 — the first time it’s dropped below $2/g since 2016.

In New York state, the average is $2.33, so Olean is not the worst — although nearby Seneca Nation outlets have been far below $2/g for weeks.

AAA expects gas prices to drop by at least another quarter in April.

The decline is due to COVID-19’s chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude has plummeted to $20/bbl — a closing price not seen since 2002.

Across the region, Buffalo is at $2.37/g, Rochester 2.32 and Syracuse at $2.28 per gallon.

“AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people are staying home and less demand for gas,” says Elizabeth Carey of AAA. “While demand is diminishing, COVID-19 is not impacting the U.S. gasoline supply.”

In fact, the U.S. has an unusual amount of winter-blend gasoline still available for this time of year. This caused the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the sale of winter-blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said they would continue to monitor and may extend the waiver again.

“The EPA’s extension of the winter-blend gasoline waiver will contribute to sustained lower prices, especially as U.S. gasoline demand readings look more like winter-driving season than spring,” Carey adds.