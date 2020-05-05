Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the “NY Pause” will begin to be relaxed on May 15 — on a regional four-phase approach.

While the New York City-area economy will reopen later than most Upstate areas due to the high number of cases, the western Southern Tier’s reopening is tied to Erie and Niagara counties, where COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to increase.

Cuomo has said the reopening will be by state Empire State Development regions.

The Western New York Economic Development Region includes Southern Tier counties like Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua, where the rate of coronavirus is much lower than in Erie and Niagara counties.

Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, said, “What we would like to do (on reopening) and what we can do are different subjects. We have to stay within state guidelines.”

VanRensselaer said, during last week’s teleconference with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, it was apparent that state officials are sticking with Cuomo’s decision to open by region — and that Cattaraugus County is in the same region as Erie and Niaraga counties.

Hochul, who is overseeing the Western New York reopening for the governor, issued a statement on Friday underscoring the issue.

“We have made tremendous progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and, as a result, we’ve been able to bring back elective surgeries and healthcare procedures for those counties that have successfully flattened the curve,” she said. “But let me be clear — we are still actively fighting an unprecedented global pandemic, and no decision will be determined by any other factors than data, science, and facts. We can’t afford to erase our progress.

“That said, we are approaching reopening with a coordinated, smart approach that will make sense for each community and doesn’t increase the infection rate,” she added.

Hochul said Cuomo “is putting his trust in me” to get the reopening right, while she knows the shutdown is affecting countless families in many different ways.

“I have been in contact with numerous federal, state, county and municipal officials and look forward to continuing to actively engage local business, health and elected leaders in Cattaraugus County along the way to determine the best plan to safely reopen and move New York forward,” Hochul said.

On Monday, Cuomo outlined several criteria that regions will need to meet to start the first phase of reopening — including metrics for hospitalizations over time; number of new COVID-19 cases reported; new hospital admissions on a daily basis; a minimum level of hospital and ICU capacity and 90-days worth of stockpiles maintained of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Other requirements will include ramping up coronavirus testing to 30 per 1,000 residents and establishing a baseline of 30 contact tracers per 100,000 residents to ensure the transmission rate is kept below 1 per person infected, just below the threshold for an outbreak.

Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles said Monday that hospitalizations in Western New York are being driven by Erie and Niagara counties.

“We are one of the regions, at this point in time, that are not prepared for reopening on May 15,” Searles said. “As a county we meet the criteria, but not as a region.”

It does not appear there is enough time for the region to turn around in time for the May 15 reopening because a region needs two weeks of declining hospitalizations and deaths.

There are a lot of unanswered questions, Searles said. Individual businesses need to develop reopening plans following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“We are trying to get guidance,” he said. “There is a lot of frustration. The state is not forthcoming on standards.

“We are very interested in moving forward as quickly and as safely as we are able,” the county administrator said. “There are more questions around each corner.”

Searles said one thing is clear from speaking with the lieutenant governor: “She is not interested in any county-by-county opening plans. It must be regional.”

Searles said the county has nearly completed a business impact survey. It is on the county’s website and nearly 500 responses have been received.

One good thing about the survey is that businesses were asked for updated email and contact information so COVID-19 information can be relayed to businesses.

Searles said county officials are trying to come up with best practices templates for various business sectors, listing what must be done before the state will approve reopening plans for businesses.

Social distancing will continue to be a focus to avoid a second uptick in coronavirus cases that cause COVID-19, Searles said.

“We’re not getting any guidance from the state on what best practices are,” Searles said.”We want to provide as much support to our businesses as we can.”

For example, the New York State Restaurant Association provides a best practices publication for reopening in light of COVID-19. It involves masks for waiters and waitresses and social distancing protocols that would dramatically reduce seating capacity.

Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) and a member of Rep. Tom Reed’s Regional Economic Recovery Team, understands the frustrations some businesses and individuals and experiencing wanting to reopen.

“It’s unfair to link us with Buffalo and Niagara counties,” Wiktor said. “We’ve shut down manufacturing, construction and service jobs and we’ve got next to zero hot spots down here in the Southern Tier.”

He said he pleaded with Hochul “to consider county-by-county plans to begin to relax the shutdown in construction and manufacturing companies.”

Hochul is not willing to make those changes at this time.

There is a stark difference between Erie County, where there have been 3,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 300 deaths, and Cattaraugus County, where there are 41 cases and two deaths.

“We need to get open,” Wiktor said. “The economy is really hurting and these (COVID-19) numbers are manageable.”